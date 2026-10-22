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WKN: A2AKB8 | ISIN: SE0008091581 | Ticker-Symbol: 66B
Tradegate
22.10.26 | 09:05
0,687 Euro
-11,92 % -0,093
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BONAVA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BONAVA AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,6330,63509:26
0,6330,63509:26
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.10.2026 07:00 Uhr
45 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Bonava AB: Bonava's interim report for the third quarter of 2026: Sustained controlled growth

Third quarter, July - September 2026*:

  • Net sales amounted to SEK 2,216 M (2,167)
  • Gross margin amounted to 14.1 per cent (13.8)
  • EBIT amounted to SEK 168 M (148) and EBIT margin was 7.6 per cent (6.8)
  • Net sales according to IFRS amounted to SEK 1,511 M (1,201) and EBIT was
    SEK 85 M (-28)
  • Earnings per share according to IFRS, before and after dilution, was SEK -0.08 (-0.36)
  • Cash flow before financing and tax amounted to SEK -536 M (95)
  • The number of housing units sold was 959 (456)
  • The number of production starts was 947 (708)
  • Number of units in production amounted to 4,931 (3,836) with a sales rate of 64 (57) per cent

Year to date, January - September 2026*:

  • Net sales amounted to SEK 6,026 M (5,615)
  • Gross margin amounted to 14.4 per cent (13.5)
  • EBIT amounted to SEK 417 M (291) and EBIT margin was 6.9 per cent (5.2)
  • Net sales according to IFRS totalled SEK 3,992 M (4,473) and EBIT was SEK 123 M (24)
  • Cash flow before financing and tax amounted to SEK -1,128 M (136)
  • Earnings per share according to IFRS, before and after dilution, was SEK -0.71 (-0.99)
  • The number of housing units sold was 1 923 (1,477)
  • The number of production starts was 1,971 (1,773)

Updated outlook for 2026

  • Updated outlook for 2026. For the full year 2026, the operating margin is expected to be approximately 7 per cent (excluding potential restructuring costs) compared to the previous outlook of 8-9 per cent. Net sales are expected to grow by approximately 10 per cent compared with 2025 (adjusted for currency effects). The previous forecast was for an increase of 20-25 per cent.

* Based on segment reporting unless otherwise stated.

President and CEO Peter Wallin comments:

"We report positive performances in most areas for the third quarter. Number of started and sold units increased and we reported improved profitability. Particularly gratifying to note is the clear turnaround in the Swedish operation. We are implementing cost-reduction measures, primarily in Germany, to ensure resilience and improve efficiency during the fourth quarter."

Report presentation today at 09.00 a.m. CET

The report will be presented in English by President and CEO Peter Wallin and Deputy CEO and CFO Jon Johnsson at 09.00 a.m. CET.

The webcast is accessible via this link:
https://access.dnbcarnegie.com/companies/1081/live

To ask questions, please follow the webcast and post your questions in the chat.

The presentation materials and a recorded version of the conference will be available for download from bonava.com.

For more information, please contact:

Anna Falck Fyhrlund, Head of Investor Relations
anna.falck@bonava.com
Tel: +46 707 604 914

Emilie Schelin, Group Head of Press and Public Affairs
emilie.schelin@bonava.com
Tel: +46 73 905 60 63

This information is such that Bonava AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 07:00 a.m. CET on 22 October 2026.

Bonava is a leading residential developer in Europe with the purpose to create happy neighbourhoods for the many. With 900 employees, Bonava develops residential housing in Germany, Sweden, Finland, Latvia, Estonia and Lithuania. To date, the company has built about 50,000 homes and reported net sales of approximately SEK 8 billion in 2025. Bonava's shares and green bond are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

For more information about us, visit: www.bonava.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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