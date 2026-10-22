Pricer AB: Interim report January-September 2026 - Pricer AB

The quarter July-September 2026

The quarter July-September 2026

• Order intake amounted to SEK 449.0 M (352.4).

• Net sales amounted to SEK 504.2 M (598.4).

• Gross profit amounted to SEK 153.4 M (138.6), which corresponds to a gross margin of 30.4 percent (23.2).

• Operating profit (EBIT) increased to SEK 57.5 M (38.5), which corresponds to an operating margin of 11.4 percent (6.5).

• Adjusted operating profit (EBIT) increased to SEK 65.2 M (38.5), corresponding to an adjusted operating margin of 12.9 percent (6.5).

• EBITDA, operating profit before depreciation, amortization and impairment, amounted to SEK 87.0 M (60.6).

• Adjusted EBITDA, operating profit before depreciation, amortization and impairment, amounted to SEK 87.0 M (60.6).

• Profit for the quarter was SEK 43.8 M (32.2).

• Earnings per share (basic and diluted) were SEK 0.27 (0.20).

Comments from President and CEO Magnus Larsson

Strong profitability and improved order intake in a dynamic market

The third quarter of 2026 delivered one of the highest profit margins in the company's history, mainly driven by the increased gross margin in the quarter. Order intake grew significantly compared to the third quarter last year. Highlighting our ongoing commercial momentum, we secured Orange as a new customer on the French market after the quarter closed.

However, this strong financial performance unfolds against a challenging macroeconomic backdrop marked by intensifying competition and persistent price pressure across the market. Competition is expected to remain intense, requiring a compelling customer offering and operational efficiency to continue defending our market share.

Order intake growth driven by priority markets

Order intake for the third quarter increased to SEK 449.0 M (352.4), an increase of 27.4% compared to Q3 2025. While overall order volume was lower than in the first two quarters of the year, it clearly reflects solid performance in key strategic growth markets, offsetting anticipated headwinds in selected European territories.

The Nordic, US and Pacific markets delivered solid growth in the quarter and the commercial performance in Canada remained strong, driven by ongoing demand from the Sobeys' rollout. In Europe, order volume in France decreased, mainly driven by lower activity with Carrefour, as we communicated in our previous report. After the quarter closed, we announced a new agreement with Orange, one of Europe's leading telecom operators, for the deployment of Pricer's solution across its 561 stores in France.

North American growth offsets a slow European market

Net sales for the third quarter totalled SEK 504.2 M (598.4). Operations in North America delivered strong performance with net sales in the US growing compared to Q3 2025, and Canada achieving strong momentum as deliveries under the Sobeys agreement accelerated ahead of original deployment plans.

In contrast, European performance reflected mixed dynamics across sub-regions. Growth in Scandinavia and decline in South and Central Europe reflect the anticipated volume deceleration with Carrefour, as signalled in previous reports as well as lower sales, but in line with expectations, on a few accounts with larger deployments in Q3 last year.

Advancing in-store retail media and multi-technology IoT connectivity

In September, we participated in several major industry events, including NRF Europe in Paris and Groceryshop in Las Vegas. These events highlighted a shift in how leading global retailers view the store shelf. Both shows underscored growing interest in Pricer Avenue, as we engaged with leading brands and advertising agencies to discuss how the solution can transform physical shelf space into a new retail media channel.

The events also reinforced key structural trends in store infrastructure. Major retail chains are increasingly seeking standardized, unified in-store IoT solutions, driven by a growing demand to connect more devices and leverage data to improve the in-store customer experience and, consequently, profitability and sales. To meet this growing interest in in-store IoT, we plan to expand our portfolio with new solutions in this segment during the coming year.

Structural margin expansion and operational efficiency

The third quarter demonstrated strong financial performance, with profitability reaching one of the highest levels in Pricer's history. Gross profit expanded to SEK 153.4 M (138.6), yielding a gross margin of 30.4% (23.2%). This performance was driven by a favorable customer mix, reduced COGS, and an increasingly positive contribution from Pricer Plaza.

Operating profit (EBIT) increased to SEK 57.5 M (38.5), while adjusted EBIT reached SEK 65.2 M (38.6), representing an adjusted EBIT margin of 12.9% (6.5%). Net profit grew to SEK 43.8 M (32.2). During the quarter, the shutdown of the manufacturing facility in Germany was initiated as it has not been able to compete with our Asian manufacturing. As a result, we are accelerating the depreciation of the facility through February 2027, when it will cease to operate.

Our strong third-quarter results reflect solid margin development and operational progress, yet we remain clear-eyed about the challenges ahead. Continued price competition and macroeconomic uncertainty present ongoing challenges, but our large and diversified installed base provide a strong foundation for further growth, while increasing demand for software, IoT solutions and retail media create opportunities for future value creation.

Backed by the continued rollout at Sobeys, the new agreement in France, growing recurring revenues and a leaner cost structure, Pricer is well equipped to navigate the evolving market conditions posed by intensified price competition.

Magnus Larsson

President and CEO

Pricer AB will present its interim report for the third quarter of 2026 in a webcast that will be held on the day of publication at 13.00 CEST.

Link to the webcast: access.dnbcarnegie.com/companies/1494/live

For further information, please contact:

Magnus Larsson, President and CEO, +46 70 431 68 51

Claes Wenthzel, CFO, +46 70 862 01 22

info@pricer.com

This information constitutes insider information that Pricer AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014. The information was sent for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at the time stated by the company's news distributor, Cision, at the publication of this press release.

Every care has been taken in the translation of this document. In the event of discrepancies, the Swedish original will supersede the English translation.

About Pricer

Pricer is a pioneer and partner for in-store communication and digitalization in the rapidly evolving retail tech landscape. As a global technology leader, we empower leading retailers worldwide to shape effortless and inspiring shopping experiences that fundamentally change buying behaviors, boost sales, and drive operational efficiency. Leveraging cutting-edge innovation, we deliver scalable, high-performing solutions that easily integrate with existing systems, are energy-efficient, and user-friendly. Founded in Sweden in 1991 and listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, Pricer has delivered over 380 million electronic shelf labels in more than 28,000 stores across more than 80 countries. For further information, please visit www.pricer.com