The Offer is not being made, and this press release may not be distributed, directly or indirectly in or into, nor will any tender of shares be accepted from or on behalf of shareholders in Australia, Belarus, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Canada, New Zealand, Russia, Singapore, Switzerland, South Africa or any other jurisdiction in which the making of the Offer, the distribution of this press release or the acceptance of any tender of shares would contravene applicable laws or regulations or require further offer documents, filings or other measures in addition to those required under Swedish law (including the Nasdaq Stockholm Takeover Rules adopted by Nasdaq Stockholm). Shareholders in the United States should also refer to the section titled "Special notice to shareholders in the United States" at the end of this press release.

Vusion announces a recommended public takeover offer to the shareholders of Pricer

The proposed combination of Vusion and Pricer would bring together two pioneers in the digitalization of physical stores, with the ambition of leveraging their complementary expertise to support the transformation of physical retail

Summary of the Offer

SEK 6.00 per share in cash regardless of share class (the " Offer Price "); Pricer valued at approximately SEK 980.4 million.[1]

"); Pricer valued at approximately SEK 980.4 million.[1] The board of directors of Pricer unanimously[2] recommends Pricer's shareholders to accept the Offer.

Pricer's largest shareholder, Sterling Strategic Value Fund S.A., holding approximately 14.15 per cent of the outstanding shares and 14.14 per cent of the outstanding votes in Pricer[3], has irrevocably undertaken to accept the Offer.

An offer document regarding the Offer is expected to be made public on or around 7 December 2026. The acceptance period in the Offer is expected to commence on or around 8 December 2026 and end on or around 5 January 2027.

Completion of the Offer is conditional upon the Offer being accepted to such extent that Vusion becomes the owner of more than 90 per cent of the total number of outstanding shares in Pricer (on a fully diluted basis), as well as the conditions set out in items 2-7 under the section "Conditions for completion of the Offer" below.

November 17, 2026 - VusionGroup SA ("Vusion"), (Euronext Paris: VU), a leading player in digitalization solutions for physical commerce, announces a recommended public takeover offer to acquire all shares in Pricer AB (publ) ("Pricer" or the "Company") for SEK 6.00 in cash per share, (the "Offer").

The transaction would bring together two pioneers of electronic shelf labelling solutions, giving Pricer's customers access to a broader range of technology solutions to improve store performance, further digitalize their stores and enhance the customer experience. Completion of the Offer remains subject to the conditions described below. The Offer has been approved by Vusion's board of directors.

Pricer and Vusion are pioneers in electronic shelf labels (ESL). For more than 30 years, both companies have contributed to innovation in in-store labelling solutions. Pricer has notably developed strong relationships with leading retailers, supporting them in the digitalization of their stores.

Bringing Vusion and Pricer together will benefit Pricer's customers thanks to the access to Vusion's platform and solutions. Complementary solutions in vision AI, retail media, shopper engagement, analytics and monetization can further improve customer profitability.

The acquisition would be fully aligned with Vusion's long-term growth strategy. The teams at both companies are committed to put the best of technology at the service of their customers and support the positive transformation of retail.

Vusion believes that the Offer provides Pricer's shareholders with an opportunity to realize the value of their holdings in cash at an attractive premium.

Vusion places great value on the skills and expertise of Pricer's management and employees. Based on Vusion's current knowledge of Pricer and in light of current market conditions, Vusion does not intend to make any material changes to the companies' operations or to the locations where the companies conduct their business, nor any material changes with respect to the companies' management and employees, including their terms of employment.

"We are excited by the prospect of bringing together two European pioneers in this sector. Pricer has developed a fantastic customer portfolio of great pioneering retailers across the world and we will put the full strength of our solutions at their service to further improve store performance and the shopping experience," said Thierry Gadou, Chairman and CEO of Vusion.

"Vusion is a key player in store digitalization solutions with a well-established technology platform. We are encouraged by their recognition of the value of Pricer's business, reflected in an offer that provides our shareholders the opportunity to realise the value we have built. The proposed combination could also give our customers access to a broader portfolio of solutions. We are enthusiastic about this opportunity." said Magnus Larsson, President and CEO of Pricer.

The Offer

Vusion offers SEK 6.00 in cash for each share in Pricer, regardless of share class.

The Offer comprises both the unlisted class A shares and the class B shares admitted to trading on Nasdaq Stockholm Small Cap. The Offer Price means that the value of the consideration is equal for the class A and class B shares in Pricer, which is in accordance with section II.11 of the Nasdaq Stockholm Takeover Rules adopted by Nasdaq Stockholm (the "Takeover Rules").

In the event that Pricer pays dividends or makes any other value transfer to the shareholders of Pricer, for which the record date occurs before settlement of the Offer, the Offer Price will be reduced accordingly.

The Offer Price represents a premium of[4]:

approximately 29.6 per cent compared with the closing price of SEK 4.63 for Pricer's class B share on Nasdaq Stockholm on 16 November 2026 (being the last trading day prior to the announcement of the Offer);

approximately 41.4 per cent compared with the volume-weighted average trading price of SEK 4.24 for Pricer's class B share on Nasdaq Stockholm during the last 90 trading days prior to the announcement of the Offer; and

approximately 64.4 per cent compared with the volume-weighted average trading price of SEK 3.65 for Pricer's class B share on Nasdaq Stockholm during the last 180 trading days prior to the announcement of the Offer.

The Offer values all shares in Pricer at approximately SEK 980.4 million, based on 163,404,359 shares outstanding (comprising 14,269 class A shares and 163,950,868 class B shares while excluding the 560,778 class B shares held in treasury by the Company). No commission will be charged in connection with settlement of the Offer.

The Offer does not comprise warrants issued by Pricer under Pricer's incentive programmes. Vusion will, however, ensure that the warrant holders are treated fairly in connection with the Offer.

Recommendation from the board of directors of Pricer and fairness opinion

The board of directors of Pricer unanimously recommends Pricer's shareholders to accept the Offer. The board of directors of Pricer has informed Vusion that it has obtained an independent fairness opinion from Grant Thornton Sweden AB, according to which the Offer is fair from a financial perspective for the shareholders of Pricer. Giulia Nobili, a member of the board of directors of Pricer, has not participated in the issuance of the board of directors' statement regarding the Offer, and will not participate, in Pricer's handling or decisions regarding the Offer, as Giulia Nobili is deemed to have a conflict of interest pursuant to section II.18 of the Takeover Rules (see Certain closely related party matters below).

Vusion's shareholding in Pricer

Neither Vusion nor any of its related companies or related parties holds any shares in Pricer or any financial instruments that give a financial exposure to shares in Pricer at the time of this press release. Nor has Vusion during the six months preceding the announcement of the Offer acquired or undertaken to acquire any shares in Pricer or any financial instruments that give a financial exposure to shares in Pricer.

A shareholder who wishes to accept the Offer but does not want to await payment of the consideration may seek to sell their shares in the market. To the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations, Vusion may acquire, or enter into arrangements to acquire, shares in Pricer outside the Offer at a price per share not exceeding the Offer Price. Any such acquisitions or arrangements will be carried out in accordance with Swedish law and the Takeover Rules and will be made public in accordance with applicable rules.

Undertakings from shareholders in Pricer

Pricer's largest shareholder, Sterling Strategic Value Fund S.A. ("Sterling"), holding 23,117,266 class B shares representing approximately 14.15 per cent of the outstanding shares and 14.14 per cent of the outstanding votes in Pricer[5], has irrevocably undertaken to accept the Offer. The undertaking ceases to apply if the Offer is withdrawn or expires. The irrevocable undertaking applies irrespective of whether a higher competing offer is made.

Certain closely related party matters

Giulia Nobili, a member of the board of directors of Pricer, is chairman of the investment committee of Sterling. Sterling holds 23,117,266 class B shares in Pricer and has irrevocably undertaken to accept the Offer. Giulia Nobili accordingly has a conflict of interest pursuant to section II.18 of the Takeover Rules and has not participated in the issuance of the board of directors' statement regarding the Offer and will not participate, in Pricer's handling or decisions regarding the Offer. The remaining four members of the board of directors of Pricer are not subject to a corresponding conflict of interest.

Conditions for completion of the Offer

Completion of the Offer is conditional upon:

the Offer being accepted to such extent that Vusion becomes the owner of more than 90 per cent of the total number of outstanding shares in Pricer (on a fully diluted basis); with respect to the Offer and the completion of the acquisition of Pricer, the receipt of all necessary permits, approvals, decisions and other similar actions from authorities or similar, in each case on terms which, in Vusion's opinion, are acceptable; no circumstances having occurred which have a material adverse effect, or could reasonably be expected to have a material adverse effect, on Pricer's financial position, prospects or operations, including Pricer's sales, results, liquidity, equity ratio, equity or assets; neither the Offer nor the acquisition of Pricer being rendered wholly or partially impossible or significantly impeded as a result of legislation or other regulation, any decision of a court or public authority, or any similar circumstance; Pricer not taking any action that is likely to impair the prerequisites for making or completing the Offer; no information made public by Pricer, or provided by Pricer to Vusion, being inaccurate, incomplete or misleading, and Pricer having made public all information which should have been made public by Pricer; and no third party announcing an offer to acquire the shares in Pricer on terms that are more favourable to the shareholders of Pricer than the Offer.

Vusion reserves the right to withdraw the Offer in the event it becomes clear that any of the above conditions is not satisfied or cannot be satisfied. With respect to conditions 2-7 above, the Offer may however only be withdrawn if the non-satisfaction of such condition is of material importance to Vusion's acquisition of the shares in Pricer or if it is approved by the Swedish Securities Council (Sw. Aktiemarknadsnämnden).

Vusion reserves the right to waive, in whole or in part, one or more of the conditions above, including, with respect to condition 1, to complete the Offer at a lower acceptance level.

Financing

The Offer is not subject to any financing conditions. The consideration to be paid to Pricer's shareholders pursuant to the terms of the Offer will be financed in full through a combination of cash on hand and debt financing provided on terms customary for financing of public offers on the Swedish market.

Due diligence

Vusion has, in connection with the preparations for the Offer, conducted a confirmatory due diligence review of Pricer and has in connection therewith met with Pricer's management. Pricer has confirmed that no inside information regarding Pricer has been disclosed to Vusion in connection with the due diligence review, except for information published by Pricer on 22 October 2026 through a press release containing Pricer's interim report for January - September 2026.

Approvals from authorities

Completion of the Offer is conditional upon, inter alia, the receipt of all necessary permits, approvals, decisions and other actions from authorities or similar in each case on terms which, in Vusion's opinion, are acceptable.

Treatment of warrant holders

The Offer does not comprise warrants issued by Pricer under Pricer's incentive programmes. Vusion will, however, ensure that the warrant holders are treated fairly in connection with the Offer.

Preliminary timetable[6]

Publication of the offer document 7 December 2026

Acceptance period 8 December 2026 - 5 January 2027

Commencement of settlement 12 January 2027

Vusion reserves the right to shorten the acceptance period and set an earlier settlement date as well as to extend the acceptance period and postpone the settlement date to the extent permissible under applicable laws and regulations. Any such change of the acceptance period or settlement date will be announced by Vusion by means of a press release in accordance with applicable laws and regulations.

Information about Vusion

Vusion is a leading player in digitalization solutions for physical commerce, serving over 350 major retail groups across Europe, Asia and America. The group develops technologies that bring together the Internet of Things (IoT), data and artificial intelligence (AI) to power Connected Commerce, transforming physical stores into intelligent, efficient and sustainable environments for retailers, associates and shoppers.

Vusion provides solutions for operational excellence, local ecommerce, data-driven commerce, and retail media and shopper experiences. Through its integrated ecosystem, comprising Vusion Intelligence, Vusion Connect and Vusion Retail IoT, Vusion delivers the Artificial Intelligence of Things (AIoT) for retail, helping the industry unlock higher performance, better experiences and more responsible growth. Today, more than 780 million Vusion Electronic Shelf Labels are deployed in 80,000 stores worldwide.

A pioneer in Positive Commerce, Vusion is committed to building a more sustainable, transparent and human-centered retail future. The company supports the United Nations Global Compact initiative and has received a "Gold" Sustainability Rating from EcoVadis, the world's reference for business sustainability ratings.

In 2025, Vusion had about 1,200 employees across 24 worldwide offices and consolidated revenue of EUR 1.5 billion. Vusion is listed in compartment A of Euronext Paris and is a member of the SBF120 Index.

VusionGroup SA, company reg. no. 479 345 464 R.C.S. Nanterre, is a French public limited liability company (société anonyme) with its registered office at 55, place Nelson Mandela - CS 60106, 92024 Nanterre, France.

For more information on Vusion, please visit www.vusion.com/.

Information about Pricer

Pricer is a partner and pioneer for in-store communication and digitalization in the rapidly evolving retail tech landscape. As a global technology player, Pricer empowers leading retailers worldwide to shape effortless and inspiring shopping experiences that fundamentally change buying behaviors, boost sales, and drive operational efficiency. Pricer delivers scalable, high-performing solutions that easily integrate with existing systems, are energy-efficient, and user-friendly. Founded in Sweden in 1991, with its class B shares listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, Pricer has delivered over 380 million electronic shelf labels in more than 28,000 stores across more than 80 countries.

For more information on Pricer, please visit www.pricer.com

Compulsory redemption and delisting of Pricer

In the event that Vusion, in connection with the Offer or otherwise, becomes the owner of more than 90 per cent of the outstanding shares in Pricer, Vusion intends to commence a compulsory redemption procedure in respect of the remaining shares in Pricer in accordance with the Swedish Companies Act (Sw. aktiebolagslagen (2005:551)). In connection therewith, Vusion intends to promote a delisting of the shares in Pricer from Nasdaq Stockholm.

Applicable law and disputes

Swedish law shall apply to the Offer and the agreements entered into in connection with the Offer. The Takeover Rules and the Swedish Securities Council's rulings and statements regarding the interpretation and application of the Takeover Rules apply to the Offer. Vusion has, in accordance with the Swedish Takeover Act, undertaken towards Nasdaq Stockholm to comply with the Takeover Rules and to submit to any sanctions that Nasdaq Stockholm may impose for a breach of the Takeover Rules. Any dispute relating to, or arising in connection with, the Offer shall be settled exclusively by the Swedish courts, with the District Court of Stockholm as the court of first instance. However, each shareholder is entitled to instead elect arbitration against Vusion under the Arbitration Rules of the SCC Arbitration Institute, in which case the seat of arbitration shall be Stockholm, Sweden and the language of the proceedings shall be Swedish.

Advisors

Vusion has engaged SEB Corporate Finance as financial advisor, Linklaters as legal advisor in connection with the Offer and White & Case as legal advisor on antitrust matters.

This press release was submitted for publication on 17 November 2026 at 08:00 CET.

Information about the Offer

Further information about the Offer is available on: investor.vusion.com/transaction.

Investor Relations contact

For investor relations enquiries, please contact: Olivier Gernandt / +33 (0)6 85 07 86 81 / olivier.gernandt@vusion.com

Media contact

For media enquiries, please contact: Publicis Consultants / vusiongroup@publicisconsultants.com

Administrative questions

For administrative questions regarding the Offer, please contact in the first instance your bank or nominee where you have your shares registered.

VusionGroup SA discloses the information provided herein pursuant to the Takeover Rules. This disclosure contains information that VusionGroup SA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 17 November 2026 at 08:00 CET.

Important information

The Offer, pursuant to the terms and conditions presented in this press release, is not being made to persons whose participation in the Offer requires that an additional offer document is prepared or registration effected or that any other measures are taken in addition to those required under Swedish laws and regulations.

This press release and any related Offer documentation are not being distributed and must not be mailed or otherwise distributed or sent in or into any country in which the distribution or offering would require any such additional measures to be taken or would be in conflict with any law or regulation in such country - Vusion will not permit or sanction any such action. Any purported acceptance of the Offer resulting directly or indirectly from a violation of these restrictions may be disregarded.

The Offer is not being and will not be made, directly or indirectly, in or into Australia, Belarus, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Canada, New Zealand, Russia, Singapore, Switzerland or South Africa, by use of mail or any other means or instrumentality (including, but not limited to, facsimile transmission, electronic mail, telex, telephone and the Internet) used in national or international commerce, or any facilities of a national securities exchange. The Offer cannot be accepted and shares may not be tendered in the Offer by any such use, means, instrumentality or facility of, or from within, Australia, Belarus, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Canada, New Zealand, Russia, Singapore, Switzerland or South Africa or by persons located or resident in Australia, Belarus, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Canada, New Zealand, Russia, Singapore, Switzerland or South Africa. Accordingly, this press release and any related Offer documentation are not being and should not be mailed or otherwise transmitted, distributed, forwarded or sent in or into Australia, Belarus, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Canada, New Zealand, Russia, Singapore, Switzerland or South Africa or to any person who is from, located or resident in Australia, Belarus, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Canada, New Zealand, Russia, Singapore, Switzerland or South Africa.

Any purported acceptance of the Offer resulting directly or indirectly from a violation of these restrictions is invalid, and any purported tender of shares made by a person located in Australia, Belarus, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Canada, New Zealand, Russia, Singapore, Switzerland or South Africa, or by any agent, fiduciary or other intermediary acting on a non-discretionary basis for a principal giving instructions from or within Australia, Belarus, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Canada, New Zealand, Russia, Singapore, Switzerland or South Africa, is invalid and will not be accepted. Each person holding shares who participates in the Offer will certify that they are not from, located or resident in, and are not participating in the Offer from, Australia, Belarus, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Canada, New Zealand, Russia, Singapore, Switzerland or South Africa, and that they are not acting on a non-discretionary basis for a principal who is from, located in, or giving an order to participate in the Offer from, Australia, Belarus, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Canada, New Zealand, Russia, Singapore, Switzerland or South Africa. Vusion will not deliver any consideration under the Offer to Australia, Belarus, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Canada, New Zealand, Russia, Singapore, Switzerland or South Africa. This press release is not being, and must not be, sent to shareholders with registered addresses in Australia, Belarus, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Canada, New Zealand, Russia, Singapore, Switzerland or South Africa. Banks, brokers, dealers and other nominees holding nominee-registered shares for persons in Australia, Belarus, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Canada, New Zealand, Russia, Singapore, Switzerland or South Africa must not forward this press release, or any other documents related to the Offer, to such persons.

The Offer, the information and the documents made available through this press release have not been prepared by, and have not been approved by, an "authorised person" as referred to in section 21 of the UK Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 ("FSMA"). The information and documents made available through this press release may consequently not be distributed in, or forwarded to, the general public in the United Kingdom, except where an exemption applies. The communication of the information and documents made available through this press release is exempt from the restriction on financial promotions in section 21 of the FSMA on the basis that it is a communication by or on behalf of a body corporate which relates to a transaction to acquire day to day control of the affairs of a body corporate, or to acquire 50 per cent or more of the voting shares in a body corporate, in accordance with article 62 of the UK Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005.

Notwithstanding the foregoing, Vusion reserves the right to permit the Offer to be accepted by persons who are not located or resident in Sweden if Vusion, in its own discretion, finds that such a transaction can be carried out in accordance with applicable laws and regulations.

Vusion or its brokers may acquire, or enter into agreements to acquire, shares in Pricer, directly or indirectly, outside of the Offer, before, during or after the acceptance period, to the extent permitted under applicable laws and regulations. The same applies to other securities that are directly convertible into, exchangeable for, or redeemable for, shares in Pricer. Such purchases may be completed on a trading venue at market prices or outside a trading venue at negotiated prices. Information on any such purchases will be made public in accordance with applicable laws and regulations in Sweden.

This press release has been published in Swedish, French and English. In the event of any discrepancy in content between the three language versions, the Swedish version shall prevail.

Forward-looking statements

Statements in this press release relating to future status or circumstances, including information about future results, growth and other projections, as well as benefits of the Offer, constitute forward-looking statements. Such information may generally, but not always, be identified by the use of words such as "should", "expects", "believes", or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are, by their nature, associated with risk and uncertainty, as they relate to circumstances that depend on events that may occur in the future. As a result of a number of factors, several of which are beyond Vusion's control, there is no guarantee that actual results will not differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they were made, and Vusion has no obligation (and undertakes no such obligation) to update or revise any of them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law and other regulations.

Special notice to shareholders in the United States

The Offer described in this press release is made for the issued and outstanding shares in Pricer, a company incorporated under Swedish law, and is subject to Swedish disclosure and procedural requirements, which may be different from those of the United States. Holders of shares in Pricer domiciled in the United States ("U.S. Holders") are advised that the shares in Pricer are not listed on a U.S. securities exchange and that Pricer is not subject to the periodic reporting requirements of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "U.S. Exchange Act"), and is not required to, and does not, file any reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission thereunder.

The Offer is being made to U.S. Holders on the same terms and conditions as those made to all other shareholders of Pricer. Any information documents, including the offer document, will be disseminated to U.S. Holders on a basis comparable to the method pursuant to which such documents are provided to Pricer's other shareholders.

The Offer is made in the United States pursuant to Section 14(e) of the U.S. Exchange Act and Regulation 14E thereunder, subject to the exemption provided by Rule 14d-1(c) under the U.S. Exchange Act for a Tier I tender offer (the "Tier I Exemption").

The Offer will otherwise be made in compliance with the disclosure and procedural requirements of Swedish law, including, with respect to withdrawal rights, the Offer timetable, notices of extensions, announcements of results, settlement procedures (including with respect to the time when payment of the consideration is rendered), and waivers of conditions, which may be different from those of U.S. domestic tender offer procedures. The Offer, which is subject to Swedish law, is being made to U.S. Holders in accordance with applicable U.S. securities laws and the applicable exemptions thereto, including the Tier I Exemption. To the extent the Offer is subject to U.S. securities laws, such rules shall only apply to U.S. Holders and shall thus not give rise to any obligations for any other persons. U.S. Holders should note that the Offer consideration is being paid in SEK and that no adjustment will be made in respect of currency exchange rate fluctuations.

To the extent permissible under applicable law or regulation, Vusion and its affiliates, or its brokers and its brokers' affiliates (acting as agents for Vusion or, if applicable, its affiliates), may from time to time, during the Offer and otherwise than pursuant to the Offer, directly or indirectly, purchase or arrange to purchase shares in Pricer outside the United States, or any securities that are convertible into, exchangeable for or exercisable for such shares. These purchases may occur either in the open market at prevailing prices or in private transactions at negotiated prices. To the extent required under applicable laws or regulations, information about such purchases will be made public by means of a press release or other means reasonably calculated to inform U.S. Holders of such information, to the extent that such information is made public in Pricer's home jurisdiction. In addition, the financial advisor to Vusion may also engage in ordinary course trading activities in securities of Pricer, which may include purchases or arrangements to purchase such securities, so long as such purchases or arrangements are in compliance with applicable law.

The receipt of cash pursuant to the Offer by a U.S. Holder may be a taxable transaction for U.S. federal income tax purposes and under applicable U.S. state and local, as well as foreign and other, tax laws. Each shareholder is urged to consult an independent professional adviser regarding the tax consequences of accepting the Offer. Neither Vusion nor any of its affiliates and their respective directors, officers, employees or agents, nor any other person acting on their behalf in connection with the Offer, shall be responsible for any tax effects or liabilities resulting from acceptance of the Offer.

U.S. Holders are encouraged to consult with their own advisors regarding the Offer.

[1] Based on 163,404,359 shares outstanding, comprising 14,269 class A shares and 163,950,868 class B shares while excluding the 560,778 class B shares held in treasury by the Company.

[2] Giulia Nobili, a member of the board of directors of Pricer, has a conflict of interest pursuant to section II.18 of the Takeover Rules and has as such not participated in the issuance of the board of directors' statement regarding the Offer, and will not participate, in the board of directors' handling or decisions regarding the Offer. For more information, see Certain closely related party matters.

[3] Based on 163,404,359 shares outstanding, comprising 14,269 class A shares and 163,950,868 class B shares while excluding the 560,778 class B shares held in treasury by the Company.

[4] Source for Pricer's share prices: Nasdaq Stockholm.

[5] Based on 163,404,359 shares outstanding, comprising 14,269 class A shares and 163,950,868 class B shares while excluding the 560,778 class B shares held in treasury by the Company.

[6] All dates are preliminary and subject to change.

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