Vusion Named to TIME's World's Best Companies - Sustainable Growth 2027

Recognition reflects Vusion's commitment to sustainable growth and Positive Retail solutions

Vusion was named one of TIME's World's Best Companies - Sustainable Growth 2027, a recognition of 500 companies worldwide that combine revenue growth and financial stability with strong environmental performance.

The company delivered a 30% revenue CAGR over the last 10 years.

It also reduced scope 3 carbon intensity by 35%, versus its 2022 baseline, as part of its SBTi commitment.

November 12, 2026 - Vusion (VU - FR0010282822), the global leader in AI-powered digitalization solutions for physical commerce, today announced it has been named one of TIME's World's Best Companies - Sustainable Growth 2027, ranking at the 51st position. This recognition highlights 500 companies worldwide that combine revenue growth and financial stability with strong environmental performance.

As Vusion continues to deliver significant growth, it is pursuing initiatives to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and keep connected devices in use for longer. Aligned with its SBTi commitment, the company reduced Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions by 20% in 2025 compared to 2022 baseline, while its Scope 3 carbon intensity ratio (tons of CO 2 emissions/m€ variable cost margin) decreased by 35% over the same period of time.

As part of Vusion's commitment to reduce climate and environmental impact, it has built a strategy with circularity as one of its key pillars. As an example, in 2025, Vusion's Second Life program extended the service life of 15.3 million connected devices through battery replacement and refurbishment.

Beyond its own operations, Vusion's technologies aim at helping retailers avoid emissions in store. By harnessing enhanced inventory intelligence and predictive forecasting, the company streamlines operations and improved supply chain efficiencies. By enabling stores to operate as micro-fulfillment and dispatch centers, Vusion's solutions also enable retailers leverage existing assets rather than relying on additional warehouse capacity, reducing the need for new infrastructure and its related CO 2 emissions.

"Being named among TIME's World's Best Companies for Sustainable Growth 2027 is a significant recognition of our team's commitment to creating lasting value through both business performance and sustainability," said Pascale Dubreuil, Chief Sustainability Officer, Vusion. "Through intelligent, connected, and durable digital solutions, we help retailers accelerate their transition toward data-driven, low-carbon, and low-waste operations. This recognition validates our belief that Vusion's technology can deliver a compelling combination of financial and environmental value, enabling customers to improve efficiency, profitability, and sustainability simultaneously."

Now in its third edition, the World's Best Companies - Sustainable Growth ranking is produced by Statista in cooperation with TIME, scoring each company on a scale of 1 to 100 points. Only companies that transparently disclose environmental data were eligible for consideration, with revenue growth assessed using compound annual growth between 2023 and 2025 and performance relative to the industry median. Financial stability was measured using the Piotroski F-Score and Altman Z-Score. The ranking identifies 500 companies worldwide through this assessment of company financial information, annual statements and environmental indicators.

To learn more about TIME's World's Best Companies - Sustainable Growth 2027 methodology, visit https://time.com/article/2026/11/10/worlds-best-companies-sustainable-growth-2027/.

For more information about Vusion, visit vusion.com.

About Vusion

Vusion is the global leader in AI-powered digitalization solutions for physical commerce, serving over 350 major retail groups in the world.

The group develops technologies that bring together the Internet of Things (IoT), data, and artificial intelligence (AI) to power Connected Commerce, transforming physical stores into intelligent, efficient, and sustainable environments for retailers, associates, and shoppers. It provides stores with solutions for operational excellence, local ecommerce, data-driven commerce, and retail media & shopper experiences. Through its integrated ecosystem, comprised of three layers, Vusion Intelligence, Vusion Connect, and Vusion Retail IoT, Vusion delivers the Artificial Intelligence of Things (AioT) for retail, helping the industry unlock higher performance, better experiences, and more responsible growth.

A pioneer in Positive Commerce, Vusion is committed to building a more sustainable, transparent, and human-centered retail future. The company supports the United Nations Global Compact initiative and has received a Gold Sustainability Rating from EcoVadis, the world's reference for business sustainability ratings.

Vusion is listed in compartment A of Euronext Paris and is a member of the SBF120 Index.

Ticker: VU - ISIN code: FR0010282822 - Reuters: VU.PA - Bloomberg: VU.FP

www.vusion.com

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