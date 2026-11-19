PDi Digital Becomes Vusion Industry, Marking a New Chapter in Industrial Digitalization

The new identity combines industrial expertise with Vusion global reach to accelerate growth.

Part of Vusion since 2019, PDi Digital becomes Vusion Industry, bringing its Industrial IoT expertise under one shared identity.

The same global team continues to develop the sepioo Ecosystem, with existing devices, software, projects and customer support continuing as before.

Ecosystem, with existing devices, software, projects and customer support continuing as before. Vusion Industry extends Vusion's connected ecosystem beyond the store, supporting operations across production, logistics and other industrial environments.

GRAZ, Austria, Nov. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PDi Digital, a specialist in Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) technology today announces its new identity: Vusion Industry. Part of Vusion since 2019, the company is adopting a name that makes this established relationship clearer and creates a more consistent identity for customers and partners worldwide.

The change reflects a shared ambition to connect operations across industrial and logistics environments, combining a dedicated team's technical capabilities with Vusion's international reach, scale and resources.

Extending connected operations beyond the store

Vusion Industry extends Vusion's connected ecosystem from the store into production facilities, warehouses, distribution centers, transport networks, and return flows.

Its dedicated Industrial IoT team develops technologies specifically for these environments, addressing the requirements of logistics, manufacturing, healthcare, maintenance, repair and operations (MRO), automotive and other industrial activities. This specialized approach builds on the applications and operational needs that have shaped PDi Digital's expertise.

The complementary capabilities create opportunities for both businesses. Vusion benefits from deeper industrial expertise and broader applications for connected technologies, while Vusion Industry can draw on Vusion's international presence and resources to reach more customers and scale its solutions.



Same team, same expertise, stronger together

The team's focus on developing the technology behind the sepioo Ecosystem, from connected displays, firmware and connectivity to cloud software and supporting services.

Existing devices, software, projects, support contacts and day-to-day collaboration will continue as before. For customers and partners, the new identity provides a clearer connection to Vusion while preserving the expertise and relationships they rely on.

"PDi Digital becoming Vusion Industry gives a shared identity to a relationship we have built together over many years," said Michael Moosburger, SEVP - CEO Vusion Industry & Co-CEO VusionGroup GmbH. "Our teams bring dedicated Industrial IoT expertise that strengthens Vusion's ability to connect operations beyond the store. In turn, Vusion's reach, scale and technology capabilities provide a strong foundation to take that expertise further. With one team and a shared ambition, we can accelerate innovation and create more value together with our customers and partners."

Under one shared identity, Vusion Industry will continue to develop the sepioo Ecosystem and work with customers and partners to improve visibility, information flows and operational efficiency, in the store, beyond the store and across the entire operational journey.

About PDi Digital GmbH

PDi Digital specializes in Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) technology for connected operations across production, logistics and other industrial environments. Part of Vusion since 2019, the company develops the sepioo Ecosystem, combining connected displays, firmware, connectivity, cloud software and supporting services. Its global team brings industrial expertise to solutions that help customers improve operational visibility, information flows and efficiency.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/pdi-digital-becomes-vusion-industry-marking-a-new-chapter-in-industrial-digitalization-302945925.html