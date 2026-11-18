November 18, 2026 - Vusion (Euronext Paris: VU) and RELEX Solutions are expanding their partnership to help retailers unlock the full potential of AI in their operations through a complete understanding of what is happening in their stores.

By connecting shelves through its AIoT platform combining smart labels, computer vision and sensor technologies, Vusion gives retailers accurate, real-time visibility into product availability, pricing, and location. Combined with RELEX's AI-driven forecasting, replenishment, and inventory optimization capabilities, these highly precise and reliable signals create a continuous feedback loop between planning and execution: in-store observations inform forecasts and replenishment decisions, while the outcomes of those actions inform subsequent decisions. Retailers can improve product availability, reduce stockouts, and minimize waste.

Together, Vusion and RELEX enable practical use cases: detecting an empty shelf or a merchandising issue, comparing shelf observations with inventory records, improving inventory data accuracy, and recommending corrective actions. These insights help store teams determine the best next step, from triggering replenishment to adjusting a planogram. Two retail chains are already piloting these joint use cases, bringing the joint capabilities of Vusion and RELEX into live store environments to demonstrate their operational value.

The partnership aims to help retailers continuously adapt decisions to what is happening in stores, measure the impact, and use those insights to improve future decisions. Connecting planning and execution in this way lays the foundation for more responsive, efficient retail operations that better meet consumer expectations.

Thierry Gadou, Chairman and CEO of Vusion, said: "We are deploying the infrastructure that enables AI to understand the physical store and act within it. We turn store signals into value for retailers. With RELEX, we give retailers greater ability to act on those insights, grow sales, reduce waste, and make their teams' jobs easier. Through this expanded partnership, we aim to deliver even greater value to retailers through our platform and improve their performance at scale."

Mikko Kärkkäinen, Co-founder and CEO of RELEX Solutions, added: "The performance of our solutions depends on an accurate understanding of what is happening in stores and on shelves. We need reliable, precise, real-time signals from the shelf. Vusion's AIoT infrastructure provides these signals at scale, while RELEX brings the AI-driven planning and optimization capabilities to turn them into actionable decisions . Together, we aim to continuously connect planning and execution, so that retailers' decisions reflect conditions in every store and teams benefit from more accurate recommendations."

About RELEX Solutions

RELEX Solutions provides a decision orchestration platform that coordinates decisions across retail and manufacturing operations, connecting strategic planning with operational execution.

Drawing on 700+ customer deployments and deep industry expertise, RELEX helps organizations make better decisions across demand, inventory, merchandising, pricing, and supply chain operations. With RELEX, companies can deploy proven AI, build their own applications and agents, and orchestrate decisions across functions and systems.

Leading brands like ADUSA, Camco, Carhartt, COSMOS Pharmaceutical Corporation, Circle K, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar, M&S Food, PetSmart, Rituals, The Body Shop, The Home Depot, Sun Tire & Auto Service, and Vita Coco use RELEX to run and continuously evolve their operations. Learn more at: relexsolutions.com/customers

About Vusion

Vusion is the global leader in AI-powered digitalization solutions for physical commerce, serving over 350 major retail groups in the world.

The group develops technologies that bring together the Internet of Things (IoT), data, and artificial intelligence (AI) to power Connected Commerce, transforming physical stores into intelligent, efficient, and sustainable environments for retailers, associates, and shoppers. It provides stores with solutions for operational excellence, local ecommerce, data-driven commerce, and retail media & shopper experiences. Through its integrated ecosystem, comprised of three layers, Vusion Intelligence, Vusion Connect, and Vusion Retail IoT, Vusion delivers the Artificial Intelligence of Things (AioT) for retail, helping the industry unlock higher performance, better experiences, and more responsible growth.

A pioneer in Positive Commerce, Vusion is committed to building a more sustainable, transparent, and human-centered retail future. The company supports the United Nations Global Compact initiative and has received a Gold Sustainability Rating from EcoVadis, the world's reference for business sustainability ratings.

Vusion is listed in compartment A of Euronext Paris and is a member of the SBF120 Index.

Ticker: VU - ISIN code: FR0010282822 - Reuters: VU.PA - Bloomberg: VU.FP

www.vusion.com

Press contact: vusiongroup@publicisconsultants.com

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