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LB

WKN: A40ZAL | ISIN: SE0023261300 | Ticker-Symbol:
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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.10.2026 07:30 Uhr
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Lea Bank AB: Lea Bank AB (publ) reports Q3 profit before tax of SEK 40.4 million

Lea Bank AB reported a profit before tax of SEK 40.4 million for Q3 2026. Gross loans amounted to SEK 10,873 million, an increase of SEK 554 million in the quarter. Equity at the end of the quarter was SEK 1,473 million.

Highlights of Q3 2026:
•?Profit before tax SEK 40.4 million (after tax SEK 31.4 million)
• Net interest income of SEK 172.6 million
• Gross loan portfolio of SEK 10,873 million
•?Cost-income ratio (C/I) of 29.8%
•?Book equity per share of SEK 13.6
•?Successful issuance of Additional Tier 1 (NOK 80 million) and Tier 2 bond (NOK 120 million)

Lea Bank will present the results today at 11:30 AM. The presentation will be held through a webcast with CEO Oddbjørn Berentsen, Acting CFO Tobias Kildahl, and Chief Credit Risk Officer Christian Svendsen. To participate in the webcast, please use the following link:
https://www.youtube.com/live/YL3voPc279U

The presentation will be held in Norwegian while the material will be in English. It will be possible to submit questions during the presentation.
The results will be publicly disclosed, and will also be available on the company's website www.leabank.se

Contact information:
Oddbjørn Berentsen, CEO
Tel: +46 8 509 285 00
Email:?ir@leabank.se
?
Tobias Kildahl, Acting CFO
Tel: +46 8?509?285 00
Email:?ir@leabank.se
?
Lea Bank AB is listed at Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market. The company's Certified Adviser is Tapper Partners AB, +46 7?044 010 98,?ca@tapperpartners.se

This information is information that Lea Bank AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-10-22 07:30 CEST.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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