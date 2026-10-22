Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 22.10.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
BE

WKN: A40HBD | ISIN: SE0022726485 | Ticker-Symbol: V72
Tradegate
22.10.26 | 09:23
8,995 Euro
+6,70 % +0,565
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BETSSON AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BETSSON AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,0709,08509:29
9,0809,08509:29
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.10.2026 07:30 Uhr
86 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Betsson AB: Betsson AB interim report January - September 2026

QUARTER JULY - SEPTEMBER 2026
• Group revenue was EUR 326.5 (295.8) million, an increase of 10%. Organic increase of 8%.
• Casino revenue increased by 14%. Sportsbook revenue increased by 1% and the sportsbook margin was 8.1% (8.8%).
• EBITDA was EUR 63.4 (82.5) million, a decrease of 23%. The EBITDA margin was 19.4% (27.9%).
• Operating income (EBIT) was EUR 46.1 (66.9) million, a decrease of 31%. The EBIT margin was 14.1% (22.6%).
• Net income was EUR 28.2 (50.1) million, corresponding to EUR 0.19 (0.34) per share.
• Operating cash flow was EUR 54.5 (64.8) million.
• Net debt was EUR -98.3 (-220.0) million.
• Active B2C customers amounted to 1.9 (1.3) million.

THE PERIOD JANUARY - SEPTEMBER 2026
• Group revenue was EUR 922.1 (893.1) million, an increase of 3%. Organic increase of 6%.
• EBITDA was EUR 171.8 (244.4) million, a decrease of 30%. The EBITDA margin was 18.6% (27.4%).
• Operating income (EBIT) was EUR 122.3 (199.9) million, a decrease of 39%. The EBIT margin was 13.3% (22.4%).
• Net income was EUR 84.1 (147.5) million, corresponding to EUR 0.59 (1.04) per share.
• Operating cash flow was EUR 173.0 (192.3) million.
• The AGM approved dividend to shareholders of EUR 0.66 (0.76) per share. Last year's dividend included a special dividend of EUR 0.10 per share.

CEO COMMENT

Continued high customer activity and record revenue

The high level of customer activity continued during the third quarter, supported by the FIFA World Cup and the start of the major European football leagues. Customer deposits and total gaming turnover increased, while the number of active customers rose by 40 percent to a new record.

Revenue also reached a new all-time high for a single quarter, which is particularly positive given that the sportsbook margin was considerably lower than in the second quarter. Instead, growth was driven by the casino product. This performance demonstrates the strength of our diversified business model, with a broad geographical presence, several strong brands and competitive offerings in both sports betting and casino that complement each other.

Growth was driven primarily by Latin America, where the positive momentum continued and revenue increased by more than 50 percent. Peru and Argentina once again stood out, with high customer activity and strong revenue growth, largely due to the successful execution of marketing activities in connection with the FIFA World Cup. Our long-term investments in products, brands and locally adapted marketing continue to strengthen our positions in the region.

At the beginning of August, the acquisition of Rhino Entertainment Group (Rhino) was completed. Rhino was subsequently consolidated into the Group and made a positive contribution to revenue and earnings during the quarter. The acquisition strengthens our geographical and commercial diversification and provides additional opportunities to generate profitable growth over time.

At the end of the quarter, Betsson was launched in Belgium through a rebranding from betFIRST. The rebranding strengthens Betsson as one of the industry's leading global brands and reflects the Group's ambition to drive greater consistency and scalability across the business.

Operating income (EBIT) amounted to EUR 46 million, an increase compared with the previous quarter. The operating margin also improved slightly, despite a considerably lower sportsbook margin during the quarter.

At the same time, we continued to invest in our product offering and proprietary technology. Several new features were added to the sportsbook during the period, including additional betting opportunities during extra time in football matches, as well as team and player pages for the biggest matches in Europe. Gates of Inter, a casino game developed specifically for Betsson and featuring graphics based on our sponsorship of Inter Milan, was also launched during the quarter. It is the third sponsorship-based casino game developed exclusively for Betsson, following similar games featuring Boca Juniors and Atletico Nacional.

Following another quarter of record revenue, improved operating income and a positive start to October, we now look forward to an intensive end to the year. We have a full pipeline of activities aimed at enhancing our customers' entertainment and engagement. With a scalable business model, attractive products and strong market positions, we are well positioned to return to earnings growth and continue creating long-term value for our shareholders.

PRESENTATION OF THE REPORT
Today on 22 October 2026, at 09:00 CEST, Betsson invites analysts, investors and media to participate in the presentation of the report for the third quarter of 2026. The report will be presented by CEO Pontus Lindwall and CFO Martin Öhman. The presentation will be held in English, followed by a Q&A session. Participants are welcome to join via the webcast or telephone conference.

Link to participate in the webcast:
https://events.inderes.com/betsson/q3-reprt-2026
Written questions can be asked via the webcast.
Link to ask questions verbally via the teleconference:
https://events.inderes.com/betsson/q3-reprt-2026/dial-in

For further information, please contact:
Pontus Lindwall, President and CEO Betsson AB
pontus.lindwall@betssonab.com

Martin Öhman, CFO Betsson AB
martin.ohman@betssonab.com

Roland Glasfors, VP Communications & Investor Relations Betsson AB
+46 760 024 863
roland.glasfors@betssonab.com

This information is information that Betsson AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 07:30 CEST on 22 October, 2026.

ABOUT BETSSON AB
Betsson AB is an engaged owner of fast-growing companies in the online gaming industry. We are one of the leading online gaming groups worldwide and have the ambition to grow faster than the market, organically and through acquisitions. Growth should be generated in a profitable and sustainable manner. Betsson AB is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap (BETS-B).


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
Der Iran-Krieg hat den globalen Energiemarkt erschüttert. Zerstörte Förderanlagen, ausgefallene Transportwege und fehlende Raffineriekapazitäten sorgen dafür, dass nicht nur Rohöl, sondern vor allem Benzin und Diesel knapp und teuer bleiben könnten. Selbst ein Ende der Kämpfe würde das Problem nicht über Nacht lösen, der Wiederaufbau der Energieinfrastruktur dürfte Jahre dauern.

Während viele Anleger jetzt auf ExxonMobil, Chevron oder Shell setzen, könnte das größere Potenzial längst woanders liegen. Denn hohe Ölpreise machen neue Investitionen in Förderung, Transport und Verarbeitung wieder attraktiv. Davon profitieren vor allem jene Unternehmen, die Bohrtechnik, Ausrüstung und Dienstleistungen bereitstellen oder bereits über wertvolle Infrastruktur verfügen.

Hier dürfte die zweite Welle des Öl-Booms entstehen. Statt den bereits stark gelaufenen Produzenten hinterherzulaufen, können Anleger auf die Unternehmen setzen, die am milliardenschweren Wiederaufbau der globalen Energieinfrastruktur verdienen.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, die von der historischen Öl-Krise besonders profitieren könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und die möglichen Gewinner der zweiten Öl-Welle entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.