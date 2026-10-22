Betsson AB: Betsson AB interim report January - September 2026

QUARTER JULY - SEPTEMBER 2026

• Group revenue was EUR 326.5 (295.8) million, an increase of 10%. Organic increase of 8%.

• Casino revenue increased by 14%. Sportsbook revenue increased by 1% and the sportsbook margin was 8.1% (8.8%).

• EBITDA was EUR 63.4 (82.5) million, a decrease of 23%. The EBITDA margin was 19.4% (27.9%).

• Operating income (EBIT) was EUR 46.1 (66.9) million, a decrease of 31%. The EBIT margin was 14.1% (22.6%).

• Net income was EUR 28.2 (50.1) million, corresponding to EUR 0.19 (0.34) per share.

• Operating cash flow was EUR 54.5 (64.8) million.

• Net debt was EUR -98.3 (-220.0) million.

• Active B2C customers amounted to 1.9 (1.3) million.

THE PERIOD JANUARY - SEPTEMBER 2026

• Group revenue was EUR 922.1 (893.1) million, an increase of 3%. Organic increase of 6%.

• EBITDA was EUR 171.8 (244.4) million, a decrease of 30%. The EBITDA margin was 18.6% (27.4%).

• Operating income (EBIT) was EUR 122.3 (199.9) million, a decrease of 39%. The EBIT margin was 13.3% (22.4%).

• Net income was EUR 84.1 (147.5) million, corresponding to EUR 0.59 (1.04) per share.

• Operating cash flow was EUR 173.0 (192.3) million.

• The AGM approved dividend to shareholders of EUR 0.66 (0.76) per share. Last year's dividend included a special dividend of EUR 0.10 per share.

CEO COMMENT

Continued high customer activity and record revenue

The high level of customer activity continued during the third quarter, supported by the FIFA World Cup and the start of the major European football leagues. Customer deposits and total gaming turnover increased, while the number of active customers rose by 40 percent to a new record.

Revenue also reached a new all-time high for a single quarter, which is particularly positive given that the sportsbook margin was considerably lower than in the second quarter. Instead, growth was driven by the casino product. This performance demonstrates the strength of our diversified business model, with a broad geographical presence, several strong brands and competitive offerings in both sports betting and casino that complement each other.

Growth was driven primarily by Latin America, where the positive momentum continued and revenue increased by more than 50 percent. Peru and Argentina once again stood out, with high customer activity and strong revenue growth, largely due to the successful execution of marketing activities in connection with the FIFA World Cup. Our long-term investments in products, brands and locally adapted marketing continue to strengthen our positions in the region.

At the beginning of August, the acquisition of Rhino Entertainment Group (Rhino) was completed. Rhino was subsequently consolidated into the Group and made a positive contribution to revenue and earnings during the quarter. The acquisition strengthens our geographical and commercial diversification and provides additional opportunities to generate profitable growth over time.

At the end of the quarter, Betsson was launched in Belgium through a rebranding from betFIRST. The rebranding strengthens Betsson as one of the industry's leading global brands and reflects the Group's ambition to drive greater consistency and scalability across the business.

Operating income (EBIT) amounted to EUR 46 million, an increase compared with the previous quarter. The operating margin also improved slightly, despite a considerably lower sportsbook margin during the quarter.

At the same time, we continued to invest in our product offering and proprietary technology. Several new features were added to the sportsbook during the period, including additional betting opportunities during extra time in football matches, as well as team and player pages for the biggest matches in Europe. Gates of Inter, a casino game developed specifically for Betsson and featuring graphics based on our sponsorship of Inter Milan, was also launched during the quarter. It is the third sponsorship-based casino game developed exclusively for Betsson, following similar games featuring Boca Juniors and Atletico Nacional.

Following another quarter of record revenue, improved operating income and a positive start to October, we now look forward to an intensive end to the year. We have a full pipeline of activities aimed at enhancing our customers' entertainment and engagement. With a scalable business model, attractive products and strong market positions, we are well positioned to return to earnings growth and continue creating long-term value for our shareholders.

PRESENTATION OF THE REPORT

Today on 22 October 2026, at 09:00 CEST, Betsson invites analysts, investors and media to participate in the presentation of the report for the third quarter of 2026. The report will be presented by CEO Pontus Lindwall and CFO Martin Öhman. The presentation will be held in English, followed by a Q&A session. Participants are welcome to join via the webcast or telephone conference.

Link to participate in the webcast:

https://events.inderes.com/betsson/q3-reprt-2026

Written questions can be asked via the webcast.

Link to ask questions verbally via the teleconference:

https://events.inderes.com/betsson/q3-reprt-2026/dial-in

For further information, please contact:

Pontus Lindwall, President and CEO Betsson AB

pontus.lindwall@betssonab.com

Martin Öhman, CFO Betsson AB

martin.ohman@betssonab.com

Roland Glasfors, VP Communications & Investor Relations Betsson AB

+46 760 024 863

roland.glasfors@betssonab.com

This information is information that Betsson AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 07:30 CEST on 22 October, 2026.

ABOUT BETSSON AB

Betsson AB is an engaged owner of fast-growing companies in the online gaming industry. We are one of the leading online gaming groups worldwide and have the ambition to grow faster than the market, organically and through acquisitions. Growth should be generated in a profitable and sustainable manner. Betsson AB is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap (BETS-B).