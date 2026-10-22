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CS

WKN: A14U1Y | ISIN: SE0007158829 | Ticker-Symbol: COE
Tradegate
21.10.26 | 20:39
4,470 Euro
-0,27 % -0,012
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Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
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1-Jahres-Chart
COOR SERVICE MANAGEMENT HOLDING AB Chart 1 Jahr
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COOR SERVICE MANAGEMENT HOLDING AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,2404,31409:30
4,2504,30609:30
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.10.2026 07:30 Uhr
55 Leser
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Coor Service Management Holding AB: Interim Report January - September 2026, Coor Service Management Holding AB

Interim Report January - September 2026, Coor Service Management Holding AB.

Third quarter of 2026

  • Net sales in the third quarter amounted to SEK 3,007 (3,005) million. Organic growth was -1.5 per cent and growth from acquisitions 0.0 per cent, while foreign exchange effects accounted for 1.6 per cent.
  • Adjusted EBITA amounted to SEK 149 (134) million and the operating margin was 5.0 (4.5) per cent.
  • EBIT was SEK 101 (98) million. Profit after tax was SEK 48 (43) million.
  • Earnings per share were SEK 0.5 (0.5).
  • Cash conversion for the most recent 12-month period amounted to 87 (96) per cent.
  • Leverage in relation to adjusted EBITDA was 2.3 (2.7).

January - September 2026

  • Net sales for the full period amounted to SEK 9,139 (9,257) million. Organic growth was -1.5 per cent and growth from acquisitions 0.0 per cent, while foreign exchange effects accounted for 0.2 per cent.
  • Adjusted EBITA amounted to SEK 486 (443) million and the operating margin was 5.3 (4.8) per cent.
  • EBIT was SEK 385 (337) million. Profit after tax was SEK 204 (158) million.
  • Earnings per share were SEK 2.2 (1.7).

GROUP EARNINGS SUMMARY

?

Jul-Sep

?

Jan-Sep

?

Rolling

Jan-Dec

?

2026

2025

?

2026

2025

?

12 mth.

2025

Net sales, SEK m

3,007

3,005

9,139

9,257

12,363

12,480

Organic growth, %

-1.5

3.6

-1.5

1.6

-0.3

2.0

Acquired growth, %

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

FX-effects, %

1.6

-1.5

0.2

-1.5

-0.4

-1.7

Adjusted EBITA, SEK m

149

134

486

443

646

603

Adjusted EBITA-margin, %

5.0

4.5

5.3

4.8

5.2

4.8

EBIT, SEK m

101

98

385

337

503

455

Income for the period, SEK m

48

43

204

158

264

218

Earnings per share, SEK

0.5

0.5

2.2

1.7

2.8

2.3

Cash conversion, %

-

-

-

-

87

99

Leverage, times

-

-

-

-

2.3

2.6

Invitation to a press and analyst presentation

On 22 October 2026 at 10:00 CEST, the company's President and CFO will give a presentation on developments in the third quarter via a webcast.

To participate in the webcast, please register in advance via the following links. If the participants are not going to ask any questions, but want to see the presentation, just click on the link for the webcast. The teleconference link is for listening only and when the participant wants to ask a verbal question.

Webcast (to register for the web portion without the possibility to ask questions):

Q3 Report 2026

Teleconference (to register for the audio and the possibility to ask questions verbally):

Q3 Report 2026

The PowerPoint presented will be published on the company's website www.coor.com under the Investors/Reports and presentations tab, before the presentation, and a recording of the webcast will be published afterwards.

For further information

For questions concerning the financial report, please contact our CFO and IR Director, Patrik Sjölund (+46 70 371 12 46).

For questions concerning the operations or the company in general, please contact Ola Klingenborg, President and CEO, (+46 702 686 430) or Magdalena Öhrn, Director of Communications (+46 10 559 55 19).

More information is also available on our website: www.coor.com

You will find the Q3 report here: Financial reports and presentations

This constitutes information which Coor Service Management Holding AB is required to publish under the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication through the above contact person on 22 October 2026 at 7:30 a.m. CEST.

About Coor:

As the leading provider of facility management services, Coor aims to create the happiest, healthiest, and most prosperous workplace environments in the Nordic region. Coor offers specialist expertise in workplace services, property services and strategic advisory services. Coor creates value by executing, developing, and streamlining our customers' service activities. This enables our customers to do what they do best.

Coor's customer base includes many large and small companies and public-sector organisations across the Nordic region, including ABB, Aibel, the Danish Building and Property Agency, DSB, Equinor, ICA, IKEA, Karolinska University Hospital in Solna, PKA - "Danish Police, Public Prosecution Authority and Prison and Probation Service", PostNord, SAS, Skanska, Swedbank, Vasakronan and Volvo Cars.

Coor was founded in 1998 and has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2015. Coor takes responsibility for the operations it conducts, in relation to its customers, employees and shareholders, as well as for its wider impact on society and the environment. Read more at www.coor.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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