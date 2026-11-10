Coor Service Management Holding AB: Coor signs agreement with Norwegian property company Entra

Following an extensive tender process, Entra has selected Coor in Norway as its service provider for cleaning, catering and reception services at around 40 properties in Oslo, Bergen and Sandvika.

The contract runs for three years, with an option to extend, and has an annual value of approximately SEK 275 million. Work is due to commence in Q2 2027, and this is one of the year's largest IFM contracts in Norway.

The collaboration is based on a partnership model with shared objectives for customer experience, quality and sustainability. Coor will be responsible for developing the services in collaboration with Entra and tailoring them to the tenants in each property.

"We are proud of the trust Entra has placed in us and look forward to working closely together to create attractive and sustainable working environments. This partnership also reinforces our strong position both in Norway and across the Nordic region", comments Ola Klingenborg, president and CEO of Coor.

For more information, please contact

Ola Klingenborg, President and CEO, Coor

+46 702 686 430

ola.klingenborg@coor.com

Magdalena Öhrn, Communications Director, Coor

+46 10 559 55 19

magdalena.ohrn@coor.com

This is information that Coor Service Management Holding AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 08:00 CET on 10 November 2026.

About Coor:

As the leading provider of facility management services, Coor aims to create the happiest, healthiest, and most prosperous workplace environments in the Nordic region. Coor offers specialist expertise in workplace services, property services and strategic advisory services. Coor creates value by executing, developing, and streamlining our customers' service activities. This enables our customers to do what they do best.

Coor's customer base includes many large and small companies and public-sector organisations across the Nordic region, including ABB, Aibel, the Danish Building and Property Agency, DSB, Equinor, ICA, IKEA, Karolinska University Hospital in Solna, PKA - "Danish Police, Public Prosecution Authority and Prison and Probation Service", PostNord, SAS, Skanska, Swedbank, Vasakronan and Volvo Cars.