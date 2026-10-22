Intea Fastigheter AB (publ): Interim report January - September 2026

CEO Charlotta Wallman Hörlin and CFO Magnus Ekström will present the Interim report January-September 2026 in an audiocast at 10.30 a.m. CET at Intea - Q3 Presentation 2026 - Finwire

Subsequent questions can be posted directly to CFO Magnus Ekström by email: magnus.ekstrom@intea.se

July - September 2026

Rental income increased by 18.1 percent (30.2) to SEK 463 million (392), of which SEK 47 million (81) related to project properties. In a like-for-like portfolio, rental income increased by 2.9 percent.

Profit from property management increased by 18.8 percent (85.8) to SEK 287 million (242). Growth per Class A and Class B share amounted to 17.6 percent (45.3).

Changes in the value of investment properties amounted to SEK 147 million (168), of which SEK 91 million (159) was attributable to project properties.

Profit after tax totalled SEK 617 million (410).

Profit attributable to the parent company's shareholders amounted to SEK 2.70 per Class A and Class B share 1) (1.73) and SEK 0.50 per Class D share 1) (0.50). Dividend per Class D share amounted to SEK 0.50 1) (0.50).

(1.73) and SEK 0.50 per Class D share (0.50). Dividend per Class D share amounted to SEK 0.50 (0.50). Growth in long-term net asset value (EPRA NRV) per Class A and Class B share amounted to 16.2 percent (10.4).

Total investments in existing investment properties amounted to SEK 368 million (219).

January - September 2026

Rental income increased by 24.1 percent (25.3) to SEK 1,376 million (1,109), of which SEK 148 million (182) related to project properties. In a like-for-like portfolio, rental income increased by 2.2 percent.

Profit from property management increased by 28.2 percent (70.2) to SEK 829 million (647). Growth per Class A and Class B share amounted to 23.5 percent (37.2).

Changes in the value of investment properties amounted to SEK 519 million (457), of which SEK 208 million (384) was attributable to project properties.

Profit after tax totalled SEK 1,294 million (758).

Profit attributable to the parent company's shareholders amounted to SEK 5.40 per Class A and Class B share 1) (3.17) and SEK 1.50 per Class D share 1) (1.50). Dividend per Class D share amounted to SEK 1.50 1) (1.50).

(3.17) and SEK 1.50 per Class D share (1.50). Dividend per Class D share amounted to SEK 1.50 (1.50). Growth in long-term net asset value (EPRA NRV) per Class A and Class B share amounted to 16.2 percent (10.4).

Total investments in existing investment properties amounted to SEK 1,133 million (750).

Property value at the end of the period was SEK 30.3 billion, compared with SEK 25.7 billion as of September 30, 2025.

1) There are no dilutive instruments.

Significant events during the quarter

In June, Intea issued two green bond loans totalling SEK 1,650 million with maturities of two and five years, respectively, and a margin of 60 and 109 bps, respectively, over Stibor 3M. Under the company's existing MTN programme, repurchases of outstanding bonds were also carried out for a total nominal amount of SEK 1,100 million. The settlement date was July 1, 2026.

In August, Intea issued a green bond of SEK 300 million with a maturity of five years and a 105 bps margin over Stibor 3M.

Significant events after the end of the period

Intea has been awarded a project to construct a new ambulance station in Trollhättan with a lettable floor area of approximately 1,900 sqm. The lease will run for a period of 15 years from completion. The annual rental value amounts to approximately SEK 4 million. The investment is estimated at approximately SEK 50 million, and the project is estimated to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2028.

In October, Intea took possession of the new Ångermanland District Court in Härnösand, which is entirely rented by the Swedish National Courts Administration under a 15-year lease. The lettable floor area is approximately 4,300 sqm. The total investment was approximately SEK 273 million, and the annual rental value amounts to approximately SEK 19 million. The rental value includes a non-indexed annuity-based rent supplement of approximately SEK 5 million per year over 10 years.

Comment from the CEO Charlotta Wallman Hörlin

We had a solid third quarter and the value of our property portfolio has now reached SEK 30 billion with good profitability.

For the complete report, please refer to the attached PDF.

For further information, please contact:

Charlotta Wallman Hörlin, CEO, +46 (0) 733-24 50 25

Magnus Ekström, CFO, +46 (0) 705-49 86 02

About Intea

Intea invests in and manages social infrastructure for its own long-term management. As of September 30, 2026, the property portfolio's value amounted to SEK 30.3 billion, with a lettable floor area of 702,000 sqm. The property portfolio consists of properties and projects with public tenants, such as justice, higher education, and health care. Read more at www.intea.se.

This information is information that Intea Fastigheter AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-10-22 07:30 CEST.

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