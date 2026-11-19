Yesterday, the first phase of the new prison in Vä, outside Kristianstad, was officially inaugurated. The facility was completed in just over a year.

The first phase of the facility comprises 11,200 sqm and provides approximately 200 inmate places. In addition to residential rooms, the buildings include areas for work and educational activities, as well as areas for visits, health and fitness activities, and staff. During the second phase, the prison is planned to be expanded with an additional 400 places, making it one of Sweden's largest prisons, with a total capacity of approximately 700 places.

Through close collaboration between the Swedish Prison and Probation Service, Intea, and NCC, combined with the use of prefabricated buildings, it has been possible to deliver the new facility in record time. Despite the demanding schedule, the project has maintained ambitious sustainability work, and the facility is set to achieve BREEAM Excellent certification. The buildings have been equipped with solar panels, and climate-improved concrete has been used in the construction.

"This project demonstrates how Intea, through close collaboration, effective project management, and well-planned construction solutions, can help meet the Swedish Prison and Probation Service's need for additional capacity within a short timeframe", says Björn Wemmenborn, Project Manager Skåne.

For further information, please contact:

Björn Wemmenborn, Project Manager Skåne, +46 (0) 730-60 11 71

About Intea

Intea invests in and manages social infrastructure for its own long-term management. As of September 30, 2026, the property portfolio's value amounted to SEK 30.3 billion, with a lettable floor area of 702,000 sqm. The property portfolio consists of properties and projects with public tenants, such as justice, higher education, and health care. Read more at www.intea.se.

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