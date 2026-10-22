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WKN: A1437L | ISIN: SE0007691613 | Ticker-Symbol: D00
Tradegate
22.10.26 | 09:11
2,170 Euro
+11,74 % +0,228
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DOMETIC GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DOMETIC GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,1422,14409:32
2,1482,15009:32
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.10.2026 07:35 Uhr
87 Leser
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Dometic Group AB: Dometic appoints Kristoffer Ljungfelt as CFO

Dometic has appointed Kristoffer Ljungfelt as the new Chief Financial Officer of Dometic Group. Kristoffer joins Dometic on 1 November from Nobia, where he has held positions including CEO and CFO. He will be based in Stockholm, join Group Management and report to Juan Vargues, President and CEO.

Previous roles prior to Nobia include several leading roles at Electrolux.

"Kristoffer's experience from both finance and business roles in listed, global and decentralized organizations, will be a great asset in our continued transformation journey. I am very pleased to welcome Kristoffer, and at the same time would like to thank Per Carlsson for his valuable contribution as interim CFO," says Juan Vargues, President and CEO of Dometic.

Per Carlsson will remain with Dometic until year-end to support a smooth transition.


For further information, please contact
Tobias Norrby, Head of Investor Relations
Phone +46 706 647335
E-mail: tobias.norrby@dometic.com

For further information, please contact

Tobias Norrby, Head of Investor Relations
Phone: +46 706 647335
Email: tobias.norrby@dometic.com

Dometic is a global outdoor tech company on a mission to make mobile living easy. Leveraging our core expertise in cooling, heating, power & electronics, mobility, and space optimization, we empower more people to connect with nature and elevate their sense of freedom in the outdoors. We achieve this by creating smart, sustainable, and reliable products with outstanding design. Millions of people around the world use our products while camping and exploring nature with their cars, RVs, or boats. Our range of offerings includes installed products for land vehicles and boats, as well as standalone solutions for outdoor enthusiasts. We employ approximately 7,000 people globally and sell our products in more than 100 countries. In 2025, we reported net sales of SEK 21 billion (USD 2.3 billion) and are headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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