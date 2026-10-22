Dometic Group AB: Dometic initiates restructuring programme and recognises non-cash impairment charges

Dometic has initiated a restructuring program primarily focused on region Americas in Segment Land Vehicles, intended to further align capacity, structural costs and the business portfolio with current market conditions and improve profitability over time.

The restructuring program includes capacity adaptations, portfolio simplification and a more selective channel strategy. The program entails restructuring costs of SEK -425 m and is expected to generate annual savings of approximately SEK 215 m once fully implemented by the end of 2028. Approximately SEK 140 m of the restructuring costs are expected to impact cash flow. The restructuring costs are reported as items affecting comparability in the third quarter of 2026.

Following an assessment of the carrying value of Dometic's assets, Dometic will also recognize non-cash goodwill impairment charges of SEK -4,229 m. The impairment comprises; SEK -1,835 m related to Land Vehicles, SEK -2,139 m related to Mobile Cooling Solutions and SEK -255 m related to Global Ventures.

The impairment has no direct impact on cash flow, EBITA or the Group's net debt to EBITDA leverage ratio.

For further information, please contact

Tobias Norrby, Head of Investor Relations

Phone +46 706 647335

E-mail: tobias.norrby@dometic.com

For further information, please contact

Tobias Norrby, Head of Investor Relations

Phone: +46 706 647335

Email: tobias.norrby@dometic.com

Dometic is a global outdoor tech company on a mission to make mobile living easy. Leveraging our core expertise in cooling, heating, power & electronics, mobility, and space optimization, we empower more people to connect with nature and elevate their sense of freedom in the outdoors. We achieve this by creating smart, sustainable, and reliable products with outstanding design. Millions of people around the world use our products while camping and exploring nature with their cars, RVs, or boats. Our range of offerings includes installed products for land vehicles and boats, as well as standalone solutions for outdoor enthusiasts. We employ approximately 7,000 people globally and sell our products in more than 100 countries. In 2025, we reported net sales of SEK 21 billion (USD 2.3 billion) and are headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.