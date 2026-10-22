

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Swedbank AB ser A (SWED-A.ST) reported earnings for third quarter that Dropped, from last year



The company's bottom line came in at SEK8.249 billion, or SEK7.30 per share. This compares with SEK8.512 billion, or SEK7.53 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 5.2% to SEK17.986 billion from SEK17.105 billion last year.



Swedbank AB ser A earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: SEK8.249 Bln. vs. SEK8.512 Bln. last year. -EPS: SEK7.30 vs. SEK7.53 last year. -Revenue: SEK17.986 Bln vs. SEK17.105 Bln last year.



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