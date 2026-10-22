

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Schindler Holding AG (SCHP.SW) announced earnings for its third quarter that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled CHF310 million, or CHF2.81 per share. This compares with CHF265 million, or CHF2.36 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 6.2% to CHF2.833 billion from CHF2.668 billion last year.



Schindler Holding AG earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: CHF310 Mln. vs. CHF265 Mln. last year. -EPS: CHF2.81 vs. CHF2.36 last year. -Revenue: CHF2.833 Bln vs. CHF2.668 Bln last year.



For 2026, Schindler now expects an EBIT reported margin of ~13.5% and low- to mid-single digit revenue growth in local currencies.



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