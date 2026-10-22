Hemnet Group AB: Hemnet Group Interim report Q3 2026

Summary for the period July-September 2026

Net sales decreased by 17.8 per cent to SEK 301.5 (366.7) million

decreased by 17.8 per cent to SEK 301.5 (366.7) million EBITDA decreased by 26.3 per cent to SEK 144.1 (195.4) million

decreased by 26.3 per cent to SEK 144.1 (195.4) million Operating profit decreased by 30.3 per cent to SEK 119.4 (171.3) million

decreased by 30.3 per cent to SEK 119.4 (171.3) million ARPL (average revenue per paid listing) increased by 9.2 per cent to SEK 8,986 (8,226)

Summary for the period January-September 2026

Net sales decreased by 21.9 per cent to SEK 920.4 (1,178.7) million

decreased by 21.9 per cent to SEK 920.4 (1,178.7) million EBITDA decreased by 33.9 per cent to SEK 405.8 (613.8) million

decreased by 33.9 per cent to SEK 405.8 (613.8) million Operating profit decreased by 38.6 per cent to SEK 334.2 (544.0) million

decreased by 38.6 per cent to SEK 334.2 (544.0) million ARPL (average revenue per paid listing) increased by 11.3 per cent to SEK 9,062 (8,141)

increased by 11.3 per cent to SEK 9,062 (8,141) On 2 September, an Extraordinary General Meeting elected a new Board of Directors with Henrik Lönnevi as Chair

On 9 September, the Board of Directors resolved to pause the share repurchase program with effect from 14 September

On 29 September, Hemnet presented its next strategic phase: the complete housing inventory gathered on Hemnet, a new compensation model for real estate agent firms and a restructuring with annual savings of SEK 80-85 million



Jul-Sep Jan-Sep Last twelve months FY (SEK million, unless stated otherwise) 2026 2025 Change 2026 2025 Change ending Sep 2026 2025 Net sales 301.5 366.7 -17.8% 920.4 1,178.7 -21.9% 1,268.5 1,526.8 EBITDA* 144.1 195.4 -26.3% 405.8 613.8 -33.9% 559.5 767.5 EBITDA margin*, % 47.8% 53.3% -5.5 p.p. 44.1% 52.1% -8.0 p.p. 44.1% 50.3% Operating profit* 119.4 171.3 -30.3% 334.2 544.0 -38.6% 464.0 673.8 Profit after tax 89.4 132.4 -32.5% 251.0 420.3 -40.3% 351.3 520.6 Earnings per share, before dilution, SEK¹ 0.99 1.40 -29.3% 2.74 4.42 -38.0% 3.81 5.49 Earnings per share, after dilution SEK¹ 0.99 1.40 -29.3% 2.74 4.41 -37.9% 3.81 5.48 Cash flow from operating activities 110.9 173.8 -36.2% 340.9 523.7 -34.9% 415.3 598.1 ARPL (average revenue per paid listing)*, SEK² 8,986 8,226 9.2% 9,062 8,141 11.3% 8,867 8,158 Number of paid listings during the period, thousands 29.3 41.6 -29.6% 87.7 133.3 -34.2% 115.0 160.7 Number of published listings during the period, thousands 36.2 41.6 -13.0% 108.1 133.3 -18.9% 135.5 160.7

* Alternative Performance Measure, see pages 18-20 for derivation and definitions.

¹ The calculation of dilution of shares is made based on the number of days that the incentive programmes have been active during each respective period.

² The definition of ARPL has been changed as of Q1 2026. Comparative figures for historical periods have been restated. See Note 1 for further information.

Chief Executive's Comments

The third quarter marks a pivotal turning point for Hemnet, a period dedicated to evolving our platform to unite our unrivaled audience reach with complete market inventory.

Turning first to the financial results, net sales amounted to SEK 301.5 million, while EBITDA reached SEK 144.1 million, corresponding to an EBITDA margin of 47.8%. Net sales and paid listings were partly impacted by our 'Sell first, pay later' model, where revenues are recognized upon property sale rather than over the listing period.

Total published listings declined by 13% year-on-year, reflecting a property market that is more active than earlier in the year, though sellers remain somewhat hesitant. Average Revenue Per Paid Listing (ARPL) increased by 9% to SEK 8,986, mainly driven by sustained adoption of our top-tier packages alongside roughly 4 out of 10 sellers selecting our premium-priced 'Sell first, pay later' option.

In our B2B segment, growth in bank partnerships and continued demand for new construction products supported revenues, partially offsetting lower display impression volumes. In parallel, we continued to deepen our strategic partnerships with real estate agent brand owners. Pioneered by Svensk Fastighetsförmedling, our 'Under the radar' offering is now utilized by a growing number of strategic partners, with many dialogues underway as more agencies seek to leverage Hemnet's audience to showcase off-market properties and reach more buyers earlier in the sales cycle.



Taking the next step in our strategy by achieving full market coverage

Throughout 2026, we have reshaped our platform to capture listings earlier in the sales cycle. With key strategic initiatives like 'Sell first, pay later' and our partnerships with real estate brand owners, including 'Under the radar', we have successfully lowered barriers to list on Hemnet. To take the next natural step and ensure that Hemnet, as Sweden's largest property marketplace, reflects the entire market, we announced an initiative in late September to bring together all properties for sale.

On October 20, we launched the first step in this transition, a free entry-level listing option for real estate agents, providing a zero-friction tool to bring every property seller into Hemnet's powerful ecosystem from day one. To ensure complete market transparency, we will, in short, complement agent-published listings by automatically indexing publicly available listings from agency websites. While this aggregation ensures that all homes for sale can be found on Hemnet, our primary objective remains that the vast majority of listings, paid and free, should be agent-published and controlled, as this offers unmatched search priority, richer content, and maximum exposure for both sellers and agents.

Shaping the future Hemnet: A world-class marketplace

With all listings together on our platform, standing out becomes even more critical. As the market's strongest platform for visibility and reach, Hemnet offers sellers and agents the ultimate stage to maximize exposure. Our paid commercial products are designed to unlock this advantage, helping sellers achieve stronger bidding activity and optimal sales outcomes, while giving agents a powerful platform to build their personal brand and win more business.

To make it easier for customers to choose the right exposure, we are simplifying our product portfolio into three clear tiers (Bas, Premium, and Max) while upgrading Bas to include the full feature set of the previous Plus package at no extra cost. On November 1, we are also introducing a simplified, transparent compensation model for real estate agencies that fairly rewards the essential role agents play in advising sellers and guiding them to the right marketing on Hemnet.

By combining a complete inventory and our unmatched audience with highly effective commercial products, we are building the foundation for the future Hemnet. And this is just the beginning. We will continue to innovate and execute relentlessly to offer the industry's most effective property marketing tools, while building a world-class experience that buyers, sellers, and real estate agents genuinely love.



Uniquely positioned to win

Bringing together all public listings is not the endgame. The real competitive advantage lies in what we build on top of that, and we have taken decisive steps to ensure we are positioned to win. To operate with the agility and speed this new era demands, we took the hard but necessary decision to restructure into a leaner, more efficient organization. While technology and modern ways of working allow us to execute faster, workforce reductions are always difficult, and I am deeply grateful to all colleagues for their dedication throughout this transition. In parallel, we have strengthened our commercial leadership with the appointment of Marcus Hartwall as Chief Commercial Officer. Joining us most recently from Daft.ie, Ireland's leading property portal, Marcus brings highly relevant experience to deepen our industry partnerships, demonstrate the value we create for the real estate community, and maximize the impact of our new commercial ecosystem.

Backed by 25+ years of market leadership and data, 97% brand awareness among property sellers, and more than double the sessions of our nearest competitor, our audience reach remains unmatched. When we combine this scale with a complete market offering, a more agile and efficient organization, and strengthened commercial leadership, we unlock new opportunities previously out of reach. The Hemnet of tomorrow has just begun to take shape.

I am more excited than ever about our future. We have made the bold choices required to amplify the network effects of our platform, and together with our team, our users, and real estate agent partners, we are ready to lead the next era of property search.

Jonas Gustafsson

CEO

October 2026

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In connection with the report, Hemnet's CEO Jonas Gustafsson and CFO Peter Messner will present the results at 10:00 CEST. A Q&A session will be held after the presentation. The presentation will be held in English.

The presentation can be viewed live via the link below. https://events.inderes.com/hemnet/q3-report-2026

If you wish to participate via teleconference please register on the link below. After registration you will be provided with phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference. You can ask questions verbally via the teleconference.

https://events.inderes.com/hemnet/q3-report-2026/dial-in

The report and presentation material will be available on hemnetgroup.com.

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For more information please contact:



Press enquiries

Staffan Tell, Head of PR

M: +46 733 67 66 85

E: staffan.tell@hemnet.se



IR enquiries

Ludvig Segelmark, Head of IR

M: +46 702 50 14 40

E: ludvig.segelmark@hemnet.se



About Hemnet

Hemnet operates the leading property platform in Sweden. The company emerged as an industry initiative in 1998 and has since transformed into a "win-win" value proposition for the housing market. By offering a unique combination of relevant products, insights and inspiration, Hemnet has built lasting relationships with buyers, sellers, and agents for more than 20 years. Hemnet shares a mutual passion for homes with its stakeholders and is driven by being an independent go-to-place for people to turn to for the various housing needs that arise through life. This is mirrored in the Company's vision to be the key to your property journey, supplying products and services to improve efficiency, transparency and mobility on the housing market. Hemnet's is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm ('HEM').

Follow us: hemnetgroup.com / Facebook / LinkedIn / Instagram

This information is information that Hemnet Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-10-22 08:00 CEST.

Image Attachments

Jonas Gustafsson CEO Hemnet