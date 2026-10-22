Bonesupport Holding AB: BONESUPPORT HOLDING AB (publ) - publishes Q3 2026 interim report

BONESUPPORT HOLDING AB (publ), a leading company in orthobiologics for the management of bone injuries, today publishes the interim report for the third quarter 2026.

"Strong growth and important progress in clinical evidence, commercialization, and regulatory work." Torbjörn Sköld, CEO

JULY - SEPTEMBER 2026

Net sales increased by 39 percent (38 percent at constant exchange rates) and amounted to SEK 408.8 million (294.1).

The US segment reported a sales growth of 40 percent (39 percent at constant exchange rate).

The Europe & Rest of the World (EUROW) segment reported a sales growth of 35 percent (34 percent at constant exchange rates).

The gross margin amounted to 92.0 percent (92.9).

The adjusted operating result amounted to SEK 139.3 million (78.6). The reported operating result amounted to SEK 123.4 million (65.4).

Earnings per share before dilution were SEK 1.41 (0.52).

Earnings per share after dilution were SEK 1.39 (0.52).

JANUARY - SEPTEMBER 2026

Net sales increased by 26 percent (33 percent at constant exchange rates) and amounted to SEK 1,088.6 million (862.1).

The US segment reported a sales growth of 27 percent (35 percent at constant exchange rate).

The Europe & Rest of the World (EUROW) segment reported a sales growth of 22 percent (25 percent at constant exchange rates).

The gross margin amounted to 91.7 percent (92.6).

The adjusted operating result amounted to SEK 328.3 million (180.7). The reported operating result amounted to SEK 285.1 million (149.9).

Earnings per share before dilution were SEK 3.47 (1.49).

Earnings per share after dilution were SEK 3.42 (1.47).

EVENTS DURING THE QUARTER

The US CMS (Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services) confirmed the proposed DRG reassignment for CERAMENT G. The decision means that qualifying CERAMENT G cases will be assigned to the highest reimbursing DRG Groups within their respective clinical categories.

In August, the FDA extended the submission deadline for the additional data package for CERAMENT V. In September, the Company announced that the complete supplemental data package had been submitted to the FDA.

In September, the Company announced that its Board of Directors, pursuant to the authorization granted by the 2026 Annual General Meeting, resolved to initiate a share buy-back program of up to SEK 100 million for the purpose of adapting BONESUPPORT's capital structure to the Company's capital needs and thereby contribute to increased shareholder value. Pursuant to this, the Company repurchased a total of 268,000 own ordinary shares during September, for SEK 59.7 million.

In September, the Company announced a new distributor partnership with Stryker Australia Pty Ltd, which among other things includes entry into the New Zealand market.

In September, the SOLARIO study was published in The New England Journal of Medicine. The study demonstrates that systemic antibiotic treatment in orthopedic infections can be reduced from weeks to days without compromising outcomes when local antibiotic therapy is used. The findings support a potential paradigm shift in orthopedic infection management.

EVENTS AFTER THE PERIOD

Pursuant to the resolution by the Board of Directors in September to initiate a share buy-back program, the Company repurchased an additional total of 139,000 own ordinary shares during October. In total, 402,000 own shares have been repurchased for an amount corresponding to SEK 91.6 million out of a total of SEK 100 million.

For more information contact:

BONESUPPORT Holding AB

Torbjörn Sköld, CEO

+46 (0) 46 286 53 70

Håkan Johansson, CFO

+46 (0) 46 286 53 70

ir@bonesupport.com

Cord Communications

Charlotte Stjerngren

+46 (0) 708 76 87 87

charlotte.stjerngren@cordcom.se

www.cordcom.se

This information is information that BONESUPPORT Holding AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-10-22 08:00 CEST.

About BONESUPPORT

BONESUPPORT (Nasdaq Stockholm: BONEX) develops and commercializes innovative injectable bio-ceramic bone graft substitutes that remodel to the patient's own bone and have the capability of eluting drugs. BONESUPPORT's bone graft substitutes are based on the patented technology platform CERAMENT. The company is conducting several clinical studies to further demonstrate the clinical and health economic benefits its products deliver. The company is based in Lund, Sweden, and the net sales amounted to 1,175 msek in 2025. Please visit www.bonesupport.com for more information.

BONESUPPORT and CERAMENT are registered trademarks of BONESUPPORT AB.