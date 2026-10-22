Humana AB: Humana reports third quarter and nine-month period 2026 results

Highest profit in a quarter and improved margin

President and CEO Nathalie Boulas Nilsson comments:

The third quarter of 2026 continued in a positive direction, with our highest adjusted operating profit ever and an improved adjusted operating margin. The improvement is primarily being driven by Sweden through price increases and efficiencies within

Individual & Family. Demand within Nordic care continues to increase and we are meeting this demand by signing contracts for future care sites and continuing to expand our pipeline for growth, while our targeted efforts to promote organic growth are starting to generate results.

Summary of the third quarter

·Net revenue was SEK 2,592 million (2,489), an increase of 4 percent.

Organic growth was 0.3 percent (-1.2).

Operating profit was SEK 213m (206).

Adjusted operating profit rose by 6 percent, totalling SEK 221m (208).

Profit for the period amounted to SEK 123m (120).

Earnings per share for the period amounted to SEK 2.58 (2.40).

Cash flow for the period amounted to SEK -46m (-346).

Free cash flow amounted to SEK 12m (-17).

Summary of the nine-month period

·Net revenue was SEK 7,649m (7,528).

Organic growth was -0.2 percent (-1.6).

Operating profit was SEK 356m (424), including the net effects of reclaims of SEK -18m and costs linked to IVO's revocation of permit of SEK -12m. The comparative period was positively impacted by the divestment of elderly care operations in Finland, which generated SEK 35m.

Adjusted operating profit amounted to SEK 410m (395).

Profit for the period amounted to SEK 152m (212).

Earnings per share for the period amounted to SEK 3.19 (4.18).

Cash flow for the period amounted to SEK -92m (-263).

Free cash flow amounted to SEK 183m (41).



Highlights

Adjusted operating profit increased by 6 percent

Improved adjusted operating margin

Positive organic growth

Stronger financial position, with a leverage ratio of 2.4x, well below the financial target

The growth pipeline expanded to a yearly revenue of SEK 615m

Significant events in the third quarter 2026 and after the reporting period

· In August, the Court of Appeal announced that they were granting leave to appeal regarding Humana Assistans AB's appeal against the District Court's ruling to reject the claim against the State. The leave to appeal means that the matter will be heard in the Court of Appeal.

· In October, it was announced that Humana had appointed Jenny Karlsson as acting business area manager for Personal Assistance in Sweden.

· In October, Ambea AB (publ.) declared that its public takeover offer to the shareholders of Humana was unconditional.

· In October, it was announced that Humana was applying for delisting and called an extraordinary general meeting. The last day of trading on Nasdaq Stockholm will be 27 October 2026.

· In October, The Group's bank loans in SEK, NOK and EUR were repaid in their entirety by Ambea after the end of the reporting period. These bank loans have been replaced by intragroup financing from Ambea.



For more information, please contact:

Christoffer Herou

CFO

+46 72 582 86 16, christoffer.herou@humana.se



Ewelina Pettersson

Head of Investor Relations

+46 73 074 79 12, ewelina.pettersson@humana.se



About Us

Humana is a leading Nordic care company providing services within individual and family care, personal assistance, elderly care and special service housing in accordance with LSS. Humana has 22,000 employees in Sweden, Norway and Finland providing care for approximately 8,000 individuals and working to achieve the vision "Everyone is entitled to a good life". In 2025, Humana's net revenue was SEK 10,011m. Humana is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and the company's headquarters are located in Stockholm. Read more about Humana on: https://www.humanagroup.com/

This information is information that Humana is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-10-22 08:00 CEST.