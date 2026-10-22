China's National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) has proposed revised rules for electricity spot markets, introducing explicit provisions allowing renewable energy projects and their on-site battery storage systems to participate in spot trading as joint bidding entities. The draft Basic Rules for Electricity Spot Markets, released on October 19, aims to strengthen the framework for China's emerging unified national electricity market. It would replace the interim rules introduced in 2023, with implementation proposed for January 1, 2027, and a five-year validity period. Public comments ...

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