US-headquartered metal roof engineering company S-5! has released a white paper challenging the assumption solar attachment points must be directly located over purlins to ensure structural adequacy. The 'Solar Mounting Off Purlin on Metal Roof Sheeting' technical paper investigates the assumption via laboratory testing for Australian building codes and standards and documented field performance. The paper presents evidence that metal roof sheeting can reliably support solar attachments between purlins when systems are property engineered and installed. S-5! Clamps Protect Mexico Superstore ...

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