Generation from U.S. small-scale solar photovoltaic systems smaller than 1 MW reached 92,979 GWh, up from 18,812 GWh a decade ago, according to the latest Annual Electric Power Industry Report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA). California led national generation in 2025, accounting for 37% of total rooftop solar output at 34,411 GWh. Between 2024 and 2025, California rooftop solar generation grew by 8% as total operating small-scale capacity expanded from 18 GW to 20 GW. National generation growth peaked in 2022, when total small-scale output expanded 25% year-over-year amid ...

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