As published previously, IQM Quantum Computers Plc (Nasdaq: IQMX) ("IQM" or the "Company"), a global leader in superconducting quantum computers, will report financial results for the third quarter 2026 on Thursday, November 5, 2026. CEO Dr. Jan Goetz and CFO Jan Kuerschner will host a conference call at 3:00 PM EET 2:00 PM CET 8:00 AM EST on the same day followed by a Q&A session with analysts.

Conference Call and Webcast

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available to the public through the link below and can be accessed in the News Events section of IQM's Investor Relations website at https://investors.iqm.tech/. A replay of the call will be available at the same location for one year following the call. Participation in the Q&A during the conference call will require registration using the link below.

Date: Thursday, November 5, 2026

Thursday, November 5, 2026 Time: 3:00 PM EET 2:00 PM CET 8:00 AM EST

3:00 PM EET 2:00 PM CET 8:00 AM EST Webcast Link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/syqjnhp6

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/syqjnhp6 To ask questions on the conference call, please register using the following link: https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BIb52a4b5f4c064365b9adb306ffbb5420

About IQM Quantum Computers

IQM Quantum Computers (Nasdaq: IQMX) is a global leader in superconducting quantum computers, delivering full-stack quantum computers and cloud platform access to enterprises, research institutions, universities, high-performance computing centers, and national laboratories worldwide. IQM's on-premises deployment model gives customers direct ownership and control of their quantum infrastructure. Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Finland, with major operations in Munich, IQM employs over 450 people and operates across Europe, Asia, and North America. IQM is the first publicly listed European quantum company on the Nasdaq Stock Market.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261021631977/en/

Contacts:

Investor contact:

Henrik Klobut, Investor Relations

Investors@iqm.tech

Media contact:

press@iqm.tech