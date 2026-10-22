ICEYE partners with OroraTech to deliver full-lifecycle wildfire intelligence

New integrated capability delivers near real-time wildfire detection, fire

progression monitoring, and damage assessment in a single platform

HELSINKI, Oct. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ICEYE, the world leader in sovereign intelligence from space, today announced a partnership with OroraTech that expands ICEYE's wildfire intelligence capabilities across the full lifecycle of an event. By integrating OroraTech's thermal satellite data with ICEYE's synthetic aperture radar (SAR) observations, the new capability enables governments, insurers, utilities, and other organizations to detect wildfires earlier, monitor how they progress, assess impacts to structures and infrastructure, and understand the full extent of damage through recovery.

The partnership marks a significant expansion of ICEYE's existing wildfire intelligence offering. While ICEYE's SAR capabilities have enabled customers to assess building-level damage during active wildfires, integrating OroraTech's thermal intelligence extends that visibility earlier in an event, from the initial ignition and evolving fire front through impact. The result is a more complete picture of both the natural and built environment, particularly where wildfires move toward communities and critical infrastructure.

"Wildfires are dynamic events, and the intelligence decision-makers need to evolve with them, from understanding where a fire starts and how it is progressing to what may be in its path and what has ultimately been impacted," said Will Panchaud, Senior Director of Product Management, Solutions at ICEYE. "Bringing OroraTech's thermal intelligence together with ICEYE's SAR capabilities allows us to provide that full-lifecycle view across both the wildland and built environment in one spaceborne solution, giving decision-makers a more complete picture to act on throughout an event."

"The earlier organizations can detect and understand a wildfire, the more time they have to make informed decisions as conditions evolve," said Dr. Ignacio Zuleta, Chief Technology and Product Officer at OroraTech. "Our thermal satellite intelligence provides that critical visibility from the earliest stages of an event, detecting hotspots and tracking fire activity as it develops. By bringing that intelligence together with ICEYE's SAR capabilities, we can help decision-makers maintain a more continuous understanding of a wildfire, from first detection through its impact on communities, infrastructure, and the surrounding environment."

Today, wildfire intelligence is often fragmented across separate sources and systems. Unlike grounded aerial assets and cloud-blocked optical imagery, ICEYE's integrated thermal and SAR system delivers continuous wildfire monitoring day and night, through smoke and darkness, providing decision-makers with uninterrupted near real-time intelligence when other methods fail. The new joint ICEYE and OroraTech capability brings those views together into a single integrated solution.

OroraTech's space-based thermal intelligence enables early detection and ongoing monitoring of active fires, including during the day and at night, identifying initial hotspots and tracking the active fire front as an event progresses. ICEYE's SAR satellites then provide observations through smoke, clouds, and darkness to determine building-level impacts even while an event is still underway.

Together, these capabilities give decision-makers a more continuous view of a wildfire as it evolves, helping answer not only what has been damaged, but where the fire is now, where it is progressing, and what may be in its path. This integrated approach is particularly important in the wildland-urban interface, where wildfire events can move rapidly between forests, communities, and critical infrastructure, connecting visibility across both the evolving fire and its consequences for people, property, and infrastructure.

For government and emergency management organizations, that intelligence can help inform decisions such as pre-positioning resources, refining evacuation priorities, coordinating response across agencies, and substantiating disaster declarations. Utilities can use information about fire progression and verified impact to better understand threats to grid infrastructure and prioritize response. For insurers, the combination of early fire intelligence and building-level damage assessment can support exposure monitoring, claims triage, reserve setting, and adjuster deployment. The proposition was specifically designed to replace siloed workflows with a shared event timeline and verified intelligence across the response chain.

The result is compressed decision timelines. Pre-positioning shifts from estimated threat to verified fire location. Evacuations are ordered based on observed fire progression, not model predictions. Damage assessments support disaster declarations within 24 hours instead of weeks.

About OroraTech

OroraTech is a global intelligence-as-a-service company leveraging thermal data for wildfire management and detection. Their Wildfire Solution platform is powered by high-resolution thermal data from its proprietary and public satellite system, which is trusted worldwide for revolutionizing wildfire detection. Since 2022, OroraTech has established the world's largest satellite network dedicated to wildfire management, delivering real-time situational awareness and prompt risk alerts. The cutting-edge system detects fires of any scale, day or night, ensuring timely action. Founded in 2018, OroraTech is headquartered in Munich, Germany, with operations in the United States, Greece, Australia, Brazil, and Canada. A dedicated team of over 180 experts is committed to delivering innovative solutions for a sustainable future.

About ICEYE

ICEYE is the world leader in sovereign intelligence from space. We deliver persistent monitoring capabilities to detect and respond to changes in any location on Earth.

ICEYE owns the world's largest and most advanced SAR (synthetic aperture radar) satellite constellation. To our customers we provide intelligence with unmatched quality, latency and revisit times, in any weather, day or night. To governments who choose to operate their own constellation we provide this proven capability as a sovereign system.

ICEYE-built constellations serve customers in defence and intelligence, environmental monitoring, insurance and emergency management. We enable fast decisions that contribute to a safer future.

Founded and headquartered in Finland, ICEYE operates globally with over 1,000 employees across Poland, Spain, the UK, Australia, Japan, the UAE, Greece, and the US.

We're a growing international team of builders. iceye.com/joinus

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