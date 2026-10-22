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WKN: A3CPLX | ISIN: SE0015961222 | Ticker-Symbol: PIU0
Frankfurt
22.10.26 | 09:01
13,420 Euro
+6,68 % +0,840
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PROACT IT GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PROACT IT GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
12,26012,48009:38
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.10.2026 08:00 Uhr
62 Leser
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ProAct IT Group AB: Interim report January - September 2026: Organic growth and strong earnings improvement

July - September 2026

  • Total revenue increased by 8.9 per cent and amounted to SEK 1,180 million (1,084).
  • Adjusted EBITA increased by 47.3 per cent and amounted to SEK 112 million (76).
  • Adjusted EBITA margin was 9.5 per cent (7.0).
  • Profit after tax amounted to SEK 80 million (37).
  • Earnings per share amounted to SEK 3.18 (1.39).
  • Cash flow from operating activities for the period was SEK 132 million (-28).
  • New contracts for cloud services amounted to SEK 118 million (248).
  • Recurring revenue from cloud and support services amounted to SEK 459 million (431), corresponding to an annual rate of SEK 1,837 million (1,723).

January - September 2026

  • Total revenue increased by 6.9 per cent and amounted to SEK 3,709 million (3,471).
  • Adjusted EBITA increased by 43.8 per cent and amounted to SEK 332 million (231).
  • Adjusted EBITA margin was 9.0 per cent (6.7).
  • Profit after tax amounted to SEK 220 million (108).
  • Earnings per share amounted to SEK 8.69 (4.10).
  • Cash flow from operating activities for the period was SEK 383 million (154).
  • New contracts for cloud services amounted to SEK 486 million (512).
  • Recurring revenue from cloud and support services amounted to SEK 1,331 million (1,291).

Magnus Lönn, President and CEO, comments:
"During the quarter, the Group's revenue and earnings increased, and the cost efficiency measures implemented continued to contribute to a higher margin. The AI build-out and the greater focus on critical infrastructure are driving demand in data storage and data protection, areas where Proact holds a strong position. At the same time, the market continues to be characterised by high prices and long lead times for memory components."

Presentation of the interim report:
Today, 22 October 2026 at 09:30 CET, President and CEO Magnus Lönn, together with CFO Åsa Regen Jansson, will present the interim report for the period January - September 2026. The presentation will be held in English.

A Q&A session will follow the presentation.

Link to the webcast

The presentation and a recording of the webcast will be available on www.proact.eu after the broadcast.

For further information, please contact:
Magnus Lönn, CEO, Proact IT Group AB, +46 70 879 09 79, magnus.lonn@proact.eu
Åsa Regen Jansson, CFO, Proact IT Group AB, +46 72 216 33 74, asa.regen.jansson@proact.eu

About Proact
Proact is a European technology company that offers secure, sovereign and resilient hybrid cloud solutions for critical business and societal data infrastructure. We support organisations in managing, protecting and deriving value from their data in environments where availability, security and regulatory compliance are of the utmost importance.

At the intersection of hybrid cloud, cybersecurity and AI-driven data growth, Proact supports its customers in meeting the increased demand for compliance and resilience.

With over 30 years' experience, Proact employs approximately 1,000 people across 12 countries and has over 2,000 active customers.

Proact IT Group AB (publ) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker symbol PACT. For further information about Proact's activities please visit us at www.proact.eu

This information is information that Proact IT Group AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-10-22 08:00 CEST.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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