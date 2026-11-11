ProAct IT Group AB: Proact introduces new financial targets for 2030

Proact IT Group AB (publ) today presents new financial targets for 2030 at the company's Capital Markets Day in Stockholm. With a focus on organic growth, operational efficiency and selective acquisitions, the target is to double adjusted earnings per share compared with 2025.

Proact is a trusted European partner delivering societal- and business-critical data infrastructure to companies and organisations. Growing data volumes, AI and increasing requirements for security and regulatory compliance are driving demand, and with a presence in 12 countries, Proact is well positioned for increased growth, continued good profitability and strong cash generation.

"Over the past 18 months, we have streamlined and strengthened our offering, made our operations more efficient and turned around performance in the UK, West and Central business areas. Now we are taking the next step. Proact will become a larger and more profitable provider of societal- and business-critical data infrastructure. With disciplined capital allocation, our ambition is to reach our new financial targets and double adjusted earnings per share by 2030, compared with the 2025 outcome," says Magnus Lönn, President and CEO, Proact IT Group.

New financial targets for 2030

Revenue growth: 10 per cent per year on average, including acquisitions

10 per cent per year on average, including acquisitions Adjusted EBITA margin: at least 8 per cent

at least 8 per cent Capital structure: net debt/EBITDA of 1-2 times

net debt/EBITDA of 1-2 times Adjusted earnings per share: a doubling compared with 2025, to at least SEK 20

The targets apply with effect from today and replace the previous financial targets.

Proact is also updating its dividend policy. The dividend shall amount to more than 25 per cent of the Group's profit after tax.

Adjusted EBITA, net debt/EBITDA and adjusted earnings per share are alternative performance measures defined in Proact's interim reports and annual report.

Net debt includes lease liabilities and is measured in relation to EBITDA for the last twelve months as at the end of each financial year. Adjusted earnings per share excludes items affecting comparability and amortisation of acquisition-related intangible assets. The targets include acquisitions completed up to and including 31 December 2030.

Capital allocation framework

Proact continues to use its free cash flow for investments in organic growth, selective acquisitions and dividends in line with the dividend policy. Share buybacks are used as a complementary tool to create shareholder value. The leverage target of 1-2 times net debt/EBITDA provides financial headroom for active capital allocation.

About the Capital Markets Day

The Capital Markets Day will be held today from 13:30 to 17:30 CET in Stockholm. The speakers are President and CEO Magnus Lönn, CFO Åsa Regen Jansson and the Directors of the company's three business units.

It can be followed via webcast at https://proactitgroup.events.inderes.com/cmd-2026.

The presentation material will be published at https://www.proact.eu/investor-relations when the Capital Markets Day begins. A recording will be available on the same page after the event.

For further information, please contact:

Magnus Lönn, CEO, Proact IT Group AB, +46 70 879 09 79, magnus.lonn@proact.eu

Åsa Regen Jansson, CFO, Proact IT Group AB, +46 72 216 33 74, asa.regen.jansson@proact.eu

About Proact

Proact is a European technology company that offers secure, sovereign and resilient hybrid cloud solutions for critical business and societal data infrastructure. We support organisations in managing, protecting and deriving value from their data in environments where availability, security and regulatory compliance are of the utmost importance.

At the intersection of hybrid cloud, cybersecurity and AI-driven data growth, Proact supports its customers in meeting the increased demand for compliance and resilience.

With over 30 years' experience, Proact employs approximately 1,000 people across 12 countries and has over 2,000 active customers.

Proact IT Group AB (publ) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker symbol PACT. For further information about Proact's activities please visit us at www.proact.eu

This information is information that Proact IT Group AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-11-11 08:20 CET.