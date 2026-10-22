Safeture AB: Safeture Interim Report Q3 2026: Profitable growth through our partner network

Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) increased by +11% to 63,5 MSEK.

Operating Revenue increased with +10% to 15,6 MSEK.

Quarterly churn was reported at 6,1%.

Yearly NRR was reported at 100%.

Operating Result (EBIT) reached a positive +1,1 MSEK with an Operating Margin of +7%. This is an increase with +0,8 MSEK vs last year.

Cashflow was negative at -5,6 MSEK in Q3, driven mainly by seasonality.

Cash equivalents amounted to 30,3 MSEK in Q3, to be compared with 29,5 MSEK last year.

Classics

Third quarter (2026-07-01 to 2026-09-30)

Operating Revenue amounted to 15 601 (14 123) KSEK (+10%).

EBIT amounted to +1 090 (+244) KSEK.

Result after financial items amounted to +1 208 (+374) KSEK.

Earnings per share before dilution amounted to 0,03 (0,01) SEK.

Earnings per share after dilution amounted to 0,03 (0,01) SEK.

First nine months (2026-01-01 to 2026-09-30)

Operating Revenue amounted to 45 836 (42 664) KSEK (+7%).

EBIT amounted to +2 218 (-1) KSEK.

Result after financial items amounted to + 2 587 (+386) KSEK.

Earnings per share before dilution amounted to 0,07 (0,01) SEK.

Earnings per share after dilution amounted to 0,07 (0,01) SEK.

SaaS Traction

Third quarter (2026-07-01 to 2026-09-30)

Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) at the end of Q3 2026 reached 63 483 (57 341) KSEK, a year-on-year increase of +11%.

Recurring Revenue represented 99% (100%) of the Operating Revenue in Q3 2026.

Churn in the third quarter 2026 was 6,1% (0,6%).

Yearly Net Revenue Retention (NRR) was 100% (96%).

Message from the CEO:

Profitable growth through our partner network

The third quarter of the year was very positive. Order intake, particularly in upsell, was strong. Gross margin held at 83%, and profitability improved, with EBIT of SEK 1,1 MSEK and an EBIT margin of 7%.

The third quarter was a strong sales quarter and the combined effort from our sales and client development teams made a difference more than mitigating that we had higher than usual churn. Churn was 6,1% in the quarter, mainly driven by the loss of one legacy client on an older custom-built point solution. However, new partners, new direct end-clients and a surge in upsell activity mitigated much of the effect. We have a strong, continuously developing partner network, and we support it with all the resources we have. Despite the higher churn, ARR grew 11% year over year, and net revenue retention (NRR) was 100% over the last twelve months, as upselling fully offset churn.

I would also like to emphasize our EBIT margin of 7 %. With a combination of revenue growth, a strong gross margin, a favourable foreign exchange tailwind and operating expenses where Q3 is a lighter quarter due to seasonality effects, resulted in our strongest operating result to date.

As a final note on the financials: We are approaching our midterm targets, although the weaker Swedish krona over the last two quarters provided some tailwind. Sustainable profitability remains our overall objective, regardless of short-term currency effects.

The busy season

The autumn is an intense season for Safeture. We are all back from vacation with high spirits, plans to be made and executed, trade fairs in the US and Europe, partners back and setting their sights on new customers, and a roadmap to be updated and rolled out.

At this time of the year, we are also hosting our own invite-only, paid event in Tübingen, Germany. The event is featuring thought leaders in our space as speakers and participants from across Europe, predominantly from Germany, one of our largest markets. We will continue hosting this event since we see a good return on investment with many new business opportunities created for us and our partner network.

Magnus Hultman, CEO at Safeture Lund - October 22nd, 2026

For the full report: https://investor.safeture.com/financial-reports-presentations/

For additional information, visit safeture.com or contact:

Safeture CEO Magnus Hultman: +46 706 00 81 66. Magnus.hultman@safeture.com

This information is such information as Safeture AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on October 22nd 2026 at 08:00 CEST.

About Safeture AB

Safeture is a Sweden-based SaaS company that provides a market-leading People Risk Management platform to help organizations protect their people anywhere in the world. By combining real-time risk intelligence, location awareness, and instant mass communication, Safeture enables faster response, stronger duty of care, and better decision-making for global operations. Trusted by medical assistance providers, security companies, insurers, and multinational organizations, Safeture supports travel, facility, and workforce safety through a scalable, partner-centric platform. Safeture AB is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm (ticker: SFTR). Redeye Nordic Growth AB is the company's Certified Adviser.