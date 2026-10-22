

WELLINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited (FPH.NZ), a New Zealand-based manufacturer of respiratory care and acute care medical devices, reported unauthorised access to two employee email accounts and some company files.



The company said it took immediate steps to contain and investigate the incident. Its products, manufacturing, supply chain and customer support remained unaffected, with no evidence of a breach of systems holding patient data.



Some of the files accessed contained personal information, and the company is notifying those affected. Relevant authorities have also been informed.



Fisher & Paykel added that the incident was contained, with no evidence of ransomware or malware, and no material impact expected on its finances or operations.



On the NZSE, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare shares closed down 1.11% at NZ$48.88 on Wednesday.



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