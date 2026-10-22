CGTN launches News Pal, an AI-powered news companion

BEIJING, Oct. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CGTN has launched News Pal, an AI-powered news companion that aggregates and summarizes coverage about China and the world with speed and clarity.

The web-based service, which went live on October, turns real-time reporting from a range of media outlets into concise, insightful briefings, giving readers a clearer, more focused view of current events.

Its summarization feature draws on multiple reports - sometimes dozens - on the same topic, distilling the key points and cutting out repetition to create a clear and thorough digest. This helps users quickly get up to speed on a developing story while also seeing how it's covered from different perspectives.

News Pal's chat feature, meanwhile, lets people ask follow-up questions. The system searches available articles, identifies relevant reports and grounds its answers in that content rather than relying solely on a large language model's internal knowledge. Users can also follow links to the original reports to verify the details.

CGTN has been expanding its use of AI to enhance its news services, from script translation and audio news generation to personalized recommendations and daily briefings. News Pal marks a new step in its use of AI to help audiences worldwide become better informed more easily.

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