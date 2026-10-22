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PR Newswire
22.10.2026 08:18 Uhr
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CGTN launches News Pal, an AI-powered news companion

CGTN launches News Pal, an AI-powered news companion

BEIJING, Oct. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CGTN has launched News Pal, an AI-powered news companion that aggregates and summarizes coverage about China and the world with speed and clarity.

The web-based service, which went live on October, turns real-time reporting from a range of media outlets into concise, insightful briefings, giving readers a clearer, more focused view of current events.

Its summarization feature draws on multiple reports - sometimes dozens - on the same topic, distilling the key points and cutting out repetition to create a clear and thorough digest. This helps users quickly get up to speed on a developing story while also seeing how it's covered from different perspectives.

News Pal's chat feature, meanwhile, lets people ask follow-up questions. The system searches available articles, identifies relevant reports and grounds its answers in that content rather than relying solely on a large language model's internal knowledge. Users can also follow links to the original reports to verify the details.

CGTN has been expanding its use of AI to enhance its news services, from script translation and audio news generation to personalized recommendations and daily briefings. News Pal marks a new step in its use of AI to help audiences worldwide become better informed more easily.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cgtn-launches-news-pal-an-ai-powered-news-companion-302916534.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
Der Iran-Krieg hat den globalen Energiemarkt erschüttert. Zerstörte Förderanlagen, ausgefallene Transportwege und fehlende Raffineriekapazitäten sorgen dafür, dass nicht nur Rohöl, sondern vor allem Benzin und Diesel knapp und teuer bleiben könnten. Selbst ein Ende der Kämpfe würde das Problem nicht über Nacht lösen, der Wiederaufbau der Energieinfrastruktur dürfte Jahre dauern.

Während viele Anleger jetzt auf ExxonMobil, Chevron oder Shell setzen, könnte das größere Potenzial längst woanders liegen. Denn hohe Ölpreise machen neue Investitionen in Förderung, Transport und Verarbeitung wieder attraktiv. Davon profitieren vor allem jene Unternehmen, die Bohrtechnik, Ausrüstung und Dienstleistungen bereitstellen oder bereits über wertvolle Infrastruktur verfügen.

Hier dürfte die zweite Welle des Öl-Booms entstehen. Statt den bereits stark gelaufenen Produzenten hinterherzulaufen, können Anleger auf die Unternehmen setzen, die am milliardenschweren Wiederaufbau der globalen Energieinfrastruktur verdienen.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, die von der historischen Öl-Krise besonders profitieren könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und die möglichen Gewinner der zweiten Öl-Welle entdecken!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.