Addtech AB: Interim Report Q2 1 April - 30 September 2026

Second quarter (1 July - 30 September 2026)

Net sales increased by 8 percent and amounted to SEK 5,907 million (5,450).

increased by 8 percent and amounted to SEK 5,907 million (5,450). Operating profit before amortisation of intangible non-current assets (EBITA) increased by 17 percent and amounted to SEK 987 million (844) corresponding to an EBITA margin of 16.7 percent (15.5). A non-recurring effect in the Safety business area had a positive impact of around SEK 55 million on the quarter's EBITA.

increased by 17 percent and amounted to SEK 987 million (844) corresponding to an EBITA margin of 16.7 percent (15.5). A non-recurring effect in the Safety business area had a positive impact of around SEK 55 million on the quarter's EBITA. Operating profit increased by 17 percent and amounted to SEK 826 million (707) corresponding to an operating margin of 14.0 percent (13.0).

increased by 17 percent and amounted to SEK 826 million (707) corresponding to an operating margin of 14.0 percent (13.0). Profit after tax increased by 17 percent and amounted to SEK 581 million (499) and earnings per share before/after dilution amounted to SEK 2.10 (1.80).

Period (1 April - 30 September 2026)

Net sales increased by 7 percent and amounted to SEK 12,079 million (11,289).

increased by 7 percent and amounted to SEK 12,079 million (11,289). Operating profit before amortisation of intangible non-current assets (EBITA) increased by 14 percent and amounted to SEK 2,013 million (1,766) corresponding to an EBITA margin of 16.7 percent (15.6). A non-recurring effect in the Safety business area had a positive impact of around SEK 55 million on the period's EBITA.

increased by 14 percent and amounted to SEK 2,013 million (1,766) corresponding to an EBITA margin of 16.7 percent (15.6). A non-recurring effect in the Safety business area had a positive impact of around SEK 55 million on the period's EBITA. Operating profit increased by 14 percent and amounted to SEK 1,696 million (1,493) corresponding to an operating margin of 14.0 percent (13.2).

increased by 14 percent and amounted to SEK 1,696 million (1,493) corresponding to an operating margin of 14.0 percent (13.2). Profit after tax increased by 14 percent and amounted to SEK 1,212 million (1,061) and earnings per share before/after dilution amounted to SEK 4.40 (3.80). For the latest twelve month period earnings per share before/after dilution amounted to SEK 8.55 (7.40).

increased by 14 percent and amounted to SEK 1,212 million (1,061) and amounted to SEK 4.40 (3.80). For the latest twelve month period amounted to SEK 8.55 (7.40). Return on working capital (P/WC) amounted to 82 percent (77).

amounted to 82 percent (77). Return on equity amounted to 29 percent (29) and the equity ratio amounted to 40 percent (38).

amounted to 29 percent (29) and the amounted to 40 percent (38). Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 1,332 million (1,336). For the latest twelve month period, cash flow per share from operating activities amounted to SEK 11.05 (10.55).

amounted to SEK 1,332 million (1,336). For the latest twelve month period, amounted to SEK 11.05 (10.55). Since the start of the financial year, four acquisitions have been completed, with combined annual sales of about SEK 500 million.

CEO's comments

We can look back on a good second quarter with high levels of activity and strong overall demand. Total sales increased by 8 percent, of which 2 percent was organic, with growth being strongest in the Automation and Electrification business areas. EBITA increased a total 17 percent, corresponding to a margin of 16.7 (15.5) percent. A non-recurring effect in the Safety business area had a positive impact of around SEK 55 million on the quarter's EBITA. We report a P/WC of 82 percent (77) and note once again that our strong positions in attractive niche technologies, alongside favourable performance across the companies and a well-filled pipeline, continue to drive profitable growth.

For the full CEO comment, please see the Interim Report.

Stockholm, 22 October 2026

This information is information that Addtech AB (publ.) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below, at 8.15 a.m. CET on 22 October 2026.

A phone conference and webcast will be arranged in relation to the report, at 10.00 a.m.

For participation in the conference:

Phone: Register on the link https://events.inderes.com/addtech/q2-report-2026/dial-in

Webcast: https://events.inderes.com/addtech/q2-report-2026

For further information, please contact:

Niklas Stenberg, President and CEO, +46 8 470 49 00

Malin Enarson, CFO, +46 705 979 473

Addtech in brief

Addtech is a technical solutions group that provides technological and economic value added in the link between manufacturers and customers. Addtech operates in selected niches in the market for advanced technology products and solutions. Its customers primarily operate in the manufacturing industry and infrastructure. Addtech has about 5,000 employees in more than 150 subsidiaries that operate under their own brands. The Group has annual sales of more than SEK 23 billion. Addtech is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.