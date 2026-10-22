

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Kuehne+Nagel (KNIN.SW) reported third quarter earnings to equity holders of the parent company was 307 million Swiss francs compared to 194 million francs, prior year. Earnings per share was 2.57 francs compared to 1.63 francs. EBIT rose by 53% to 435 million francs. Net turnover increased by 22% to 7.4 billion Swiss francs compared to the same quarter last year. Kuehne+Nagel now expects recurring EBIT for the full year 2026 in the range of 1.5 to 1.6 billion francs.



Stefan Paul, CEO of Kuehne+Nagel International AG, said: 'All business units contributed to this achievement. The announced long-term partnership with Amazon and AWS enables us to capitalize even faster and more effectively on future growth opportunities.'



At last close on SIX Swiss Exchange, Kuehne+Nagel shares were trading at 229.80 francs.



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