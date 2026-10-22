Nightingale Health Oyj: Nightingale Health's disease risk detection becomes part of annual health assessments at The Private GP Group in the United Kingdom

Nightingale Health Plc | Press Release | October 22, 2026 at 09:30:00 EEST

Nightingale Health (Nasdaq Helsinki: HEALTH; OTCQX: NHLTY, NGHLF) and The Private GP Group, a private general practice with five clinics in Surrey and South London, have entered into an agreement to provide the Nightingale Health Check as part of the group's annual health assessments. The test assesses a person's risk of developing five common chronic diseases over the next 10 years from a single blood sample. The group intends to offer the test to all patients in the areas its clinics serve.

Under the agreement, The Private GP Group offers the test to its patients, and Nightingale Health analyses the blood samples. The group's annual health assessment already includes a blood test for standard values such as cholesterol and blood sugar, which the patient's GP reviews. The Nightingale Health Check adds a 10-year risk estimate for five chronic diseases from the same visit: heart attack, ischemic stroke, type 2 diabetes, chronic kidney disease, and fatty liver disease. The report also includes the person's Metabolic Age and Metabolic Resilience Score.

The Private GP Group is a long-established private general practice led by Dr Jeremy Harris. Its history goes back to 1928, and Dr Harris has led the private practice since 1995. The group runs clinics in New Malden, East Horsley, Hinchley Wood, Wimbledon, and Richmond, and offers family medicine, health assessments, and specialist clinics to patients across Surrey and South London.

"Our patients come to an annual health assessment to find out how they are doing and what they should pay attention to. Until now, a blood test has told us how their values look today. The Nightingale Health Check tells us, from the same sample, their risk for the most common chronic diseases over the next ten years. That is the kind of information a GP can act on with the patient while there is still time," says Dr Jeremy Harris, GP and Lead of The Private GP Group.

"General practice is where many people have their health checked, and it is where disease risk should be detected. The Private GP Group has looked after families in the same communities for generations, and its GPs already review every patient's blood test results in person. With the Nightingale Health Check in that assessment, patients learn their disease risks from one blood sample, and their own doctor can act on the results," says Teemu Suna, CEO and Founder of Nightingale Health.

About The Private GP Group

The Private GP Group (The Groves Private GP Group Ltd) is a private general practice based in New Malden, with clinics in New Malden, East Horsley, Hinchley Wood, Wimbledon, and Richmond. The practice dates back to 1928. Dr Jeremy Harris joined it in 1989 and has led the private practice since 1995. The group offers GP consultations, annual health assessments, women's health, travel medicine, and specialist clinics in cardiology, ultrasound, and weight management, and works with consultants, allied health professionals, and laboratory partners to give patients access to diagnostics and specialist care.

Read more: https://www.theprivategpgroup.co.uk/

For The Private GP Group enquiries: reception@theprivategpgroup.co.uk, +44 20 8336 6550

For further information, please contact

Teemu Suna, CEO

ir@nightingalehealth.com

About Nightingale Health

Chronic diseases cause around 75% of deaths globally and place a growing burden on healthcare systems. The way to address this is preventive healthcare, but until recently the tools to detect disease risks at population scale have not existed. Nightingale Health has built them. The Nightingale Health Check is a blood-based risk detection test that identifies risks for multiple chronic diseases, including cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes, kidney disease, and fatty liver disease, from a single blood sample. It is designed to be applied population-wide, so healthcare systems can identify the people who would benefit most from preventive action before disease develops.

Nightingale Health's technology is validated in over 1,000 peer-reviewed scientific publications and is used in many of the world's leading health studies, including the UK Biobank. In Finland, the Nightingale Health Check is in nationwide healthcare use, and over 250,000 people have already received their results. Nightingale Health operates globally with a parent company in Finland and subsidiaries in countries such as Japan, the United States, Singapore, and the United Kingdom, and has customers in more than 34 countries across healthcare and medical research. The company's Series B shares are listed on the regulated market of Nasdaq Helsinki and on the OTCQX International market. Read more: https://nightingalehealth.com/

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