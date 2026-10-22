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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.10.2026 08:30 Uhr
85 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Novedo Holding AB: Novedo's President and CEO Per-Johan Dahlgren leaves the company

Novedo Holding AB's (publ) ("Novedo") President and CEO, Per-Johan Dahlgren, has decided to leave the company after six years in the role to pursue new challenges. Novedo will immediately begin recruiting his successor. Per-Johan will remain in his role until a successor is in place, but no later than April 21, 2027.

"I would like to extend a warm thank you to Per-Johan for his significant contributions to Novedo and for our good cooperation. Under his leadership, Per-Johan has developed Novedo from a startup into a Nordic compounder with approximately 30 companies and annual sales of over SEK 3 billion. Per-Johan has also prepared Novedo for a possible IPO and successfully secured capital through listed bonds and convertible loans. Per-Johan's leadership and commitment have laid a solid platform for Novedo's continued development and growth," says Mikael Ericson, Chairman of the Board of Novedo.

"I am proud of Novedo's growth over the past six years and would like to warmly thank our owners, the Board of Directors, and our 1,400 employees. None of this would have been possible without their support and efforts. Now is the right time for me to hand over the baton to a new CEO, and I look forward to taking on new challenges," says Per-Johan Dahlgren, President and CEO of Novedo.

Per-Johan Dahlgren will remain President and CEO until a successor is in place, but no later than April 21, 2027.

For further information, please contact:
Mikael Ericson
Chairman Novedo Holding AB (publ)
Email: ericson.mikael@gmail.com
Tel: +46 (0)70 990 65 00

About Novedo
Novedo is a growing European industrial group with approximately SEK 3 billion in annual sales. It comprises regionally market-leading and profitable small and medium-sized B2B companies with a solid and diversified customer base across three segments: Industry, Infrastructure, and Installation & Services. The company employs an active growth strategy to expand through acquisitions and organic growth. For more information, visit www.novedo.se.

This information is information that Novedo Holding is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-10-22 08:30 CEST.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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