France's National Assembly economic affairs committee has adopted an amendment to remove Article 82 from the 2027 budget bill, which proposes changes to existing solar power contracts. Led by Julie Laernoes, a member of the Ecologist and Social group, the amendment was co-signed by 35 lawmakers but must still be approved by the full parliament. Article 82 would allow the early termination of solar contracts signed between 2006 and 2010 for installations larger than 250 kW, and extend restrictions on generation during periods of negative electricity prices to installations from 100 kW, with reduced ...

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