

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Yara International ASA (YARIY.PK) released earnings for third quarter that Drops, from last year



The company's earnings totaled $197 million, or $0.78 per share. This compares with $319 million, or $1.25 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Yara International ASA reported adjusted earnings of $243 million or $0.95 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 8.4% to $4.452 billion from $4.107 billion last year.



Yara International ASA earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $197 Mln. vs. $319 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.78 vs. $1.25 last year. -Revenue: $4.452 Bln vs. $4.107 Bln last year.



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