Fluke Corporation: Fluke Enables Faster Fibre Inspection in High-Density Data Centres Without Disrupting Network Operations

New FI-3000 FiberInspector Pro MMC inspection tips provide access to hard-to-reach connections, eliminating the need to disconnect multiple fibres to gain access

Eindhoven, Netherlands, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As AI, cloud and high-speed networking drive higher fibre density in data centres, technicians installing or troubleshooting fibre connections need to inspect connector end faces hidden within densely populated patch panels. The process increases troubleshooting time, operational complexity and the risk of network disruption. To address these challenges, Fluke Networks today announced new inspection tips for the FI-3000 FiberInspector Pro, enabling access to MMC fibre connections in high-density environments without disturbing critical network infrastructure.

The new portfolio consists of two MMCE extended-reach inspection tips, available in keyed and keyless versions, that eliminate one of the most common challenges in high-density data centres: accessing fibre connectors for inspection without disturbing active infrastructure. The tips provide direct access to bulkhead connectors and patch panel ports from the front of the rack, reducing the need to disconnect multiple fibre assemblies while accelerating troubleshooting and helping protect network uptime.

Contaminated fibre remains one of the leading causes of optical network performance issues. In an NTT-Advanced Technology study, 96% of installers and 80% of network operators reported problems related to connector end-face contamination. As connector density increases, so does the challenge of inspecting and maintaining fibre connections. Multi-fibre connectors create more opportunities for contamination while making access and inspection more difficult. The new MMC inspection tips help technicians follow fibre inspection best practices, inspect hard-to-reach connectors and maintain fibre quality without adding workflow complexity.

"The industry's push toward greater fibre density is transforming data centre infrastructure, but it's also creating new challenges for the teams responsible for keeping networks running reliably," said Mark Mullins, Global Product Manager, Fluke Networks. "Technicians shouldn't have to disrupt installed infrastructure just to inspect a fibre connection. With these new FI-3000 inspection tips, we're removing a longstanding operational tradeoff by enabling access to hard-to-reach MMC connectors from the front of the rack. That means faster installation and troubleshooting, less complexity and greater confidence that critical networks remain online and performing as expected."

Together, the new inspection tips help reduce the operational burden associated with maintaining and troubleshooting fibre infrastructure. Rather than disconnecting adjacent connections to gain access or spending time locating the correct fibre from the back of a rack, technicians can inspect connectors directly through the front of populated patch panels. This streamlined workflow helps accelerate commissioning, troubleshooting and routine maintenance activities.

The MMC tips are designed for use with the FI-3000 FiberInspector Ultra, part of Versiv, the industry's leading Cabling Certification platform, which also supports twisted pair cabling along with single-and multifibre connections. Contractors using the platform report minimal training time and Fluke offers factory-certified training with over 10,000 certified technicians worldwide. Documentation of results is offered through LinkWare, the most widely accepted reporting software with nearly 40,000 downloads and nearly 200 million results stored.

To learn more about the new MMC inspection tips for the FI-3000 FiberInspector Pro and how they simplify inspection of critical fibre connections in high-density data centre environments, please visit FI-3000 FiberInspector Pro MMC Inspection Tips.

About Fluke

Founded in 1948, Fluke Corporation is the world leader in compact, professional electronic test tools and software for measurement and condition monitoring. Fluke customers include technicians, engineers, electricians, maintenance managers and metrologists who install, troubleshoot and maintain industrial, electrical and electronic equipment and calibration processes.

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FLUKE is a registered trademark of Fluke Corporation. For more information, visit www.fluke.com.

Media Contacts:

Dave Smith

Fluke Corporation

dave.smith@fluke.com

Olivia Kline

Fluke Corporation

olivia.kline@fluke.com

Q: What is the FI-3000 FiberInspector Pro?

A: The FI-3000 FiberInspector Pro is a fiber inspection solution that helps technicians identify contamination and defects on fibre connector end faces before they impact network performance, reliability or certification results. Automated pass/fail analysis and interchangeable inspection tips enable fast, consistent inspection across a wide range of fiber connector types.

Q: What challenges are the new FI-3000 FiberInspector Pro tips designed to address?

A: As data centres increase fiber density to support AI, cloud and high-speed networking, technicians often have to disconnect multiple fibre connections or work through crowded racks to access connectors for inspection. The new inspection tips provide direct access to hard-to-reach MMC connectors, reducing complexity, troubleshooting time and the risk of network disruption.

Q: What benefits do the new FI-3000 inspection tips deliver to customers?

A: The new tips make it easier to inspect critical fibre connections without disconnecting active infrastructure. Customers can accelerate maintenance and troubleshooting, improve adherence to fibre inspection best practices, maintain fibre quality and help protect network reliability and uptime.

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New Fluke FI-3000 FiberInspector Pro MMC inspection tips provide access to hard-to-reach connections

New Fluke FI-3000 FiberInspector Pro MMC inspection tips provide access to hard-to-reach connections

Olivia Kline Fluke Corporation olivia.kline@fluke.com