

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Getlink SE (GET.PA), a French operator of fixed link infrastructure and transport system, Thursday reported higher revenue for the third quarter compared to the same period last year.



Further, the company confirmed its EBITDA outlook for fiscal 2026 based on the third quarter performance.



Quarterly revenue increased to 10 percent to €521 million from €472 million last year, driven by a strong performance across all activities.



Looking forward to the full year, the company continues to expect its EBITDA to be between €835 million and €870 million.



On Wednesday, shares closed at €19.38, up 0.47% on the Paris Stock Exchange.



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