EOS Defence Systems (EOS) and VOP CZ have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at Future Forces Forum in Prague to explore cooperation on wheeled armoured vehicle programmes for the Czech Army and other future defence projects in the Czech Republic and Europe where VOP CZ is involved.

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EOS and VOP CZ sign a Memorandum of Understanding at Future Forces Forum in Prague. Left to right: Martin van de Voorde, Sales Director Europe, EOS; Vlastimil Navrátil, Managing Director, VOP CZ; Pavla Ungrová, Sales Director, VOP CZ; Rear Admiral Richard Caton, Australia's Military Representative to NATO and the EU; Group Captain Michael Schleeman, Australia's Defence Attaché; and Matej Pupák, Program Lead, VOP CZ.

The agreement brings together EOS' expertise in advanced remote weapon systems (RWS) with VOP CZ's established capabilities in military vehicle integration, production and sustainment.

The companies will assess how their technologies and industrial capabilities could support the Czech Army's requirements, while identifying opportunities to collaborate on other defence programmes.

EOS' RWS are world-leading, operationally proven, and are in use with militaries from Australia, the Middle East, North America, Europe, and South-East Asia. Renowned for their accuracy and reliability, they offer superior firepower and protection across a wide range of missions, including the increasingly critical role of C-UAS defence. EOS has sold more than 2,500 systems globally, with its RWS deployed and proven in current conflict zones.

VOP CZ is a major state-owned Czech defence enterprise specialising in military vehicle development, production, integration and sustainment. Its established industrial capabilities include a partnership with BAE Systems Hägglunds for the domestic assembly and production of CV90 infantry fighting vehicles, and strategic cooperation with Thales to manufacture Bushmaster armoured vehicles. VOP CZ also develops special-purpose platforms, including the TAROS robotic vehicle, demonstrating its continued commitment to support the Czech Army's operational requirements.

Dr. Andreas Schwer, Chief Executive Officer of EOS, said: "This agreement represents an important step in EOS' continued growth in Europe and reflects our commitment to building strong industrial partnerships in key markets. VOP CZ has established itself as a trusted partner on major Czech programmes and brings valuable vehicle integration and manufacturing expertise. Together, we will explore opportunities to deliver critical capabilities to customers in the Czech Republic and Europe."

Vlastimil Navrátil, Managing Director, VOP CZ, said: "I am very pleased to see the start of this new partnership with EOS. Both of our organizations bring valuable expertise and capabilities, and I am confident that this cooperation will lead to successful initiatives that support and strengthen the Czech Republic and Europe's collective defense and security."

ABOUT ELECTRO OPTIC SYSTEMS (ASX: EOS)

Electro Optic Systems (EOS) has designed, manufactured and exported advanced technology systems for more than 40 years. EOS operates in two divisions, Defence Systems and Space Systems. EOS Defence Systems offers remote weapon systems, high energy laser weapons, UAS interceptors, and integrated counter-UAS and command-and-control (C2) systems, including MARSS' AI-enabled NiDAR platform. EOS Space Systems applies EOS-developed optical sensors and effectors to detect, track and characterise objects in space.

Learn more at www.eos-aus.com

ABOUT VOP CZ

VOP CZ is a Czech state-owned enterprise founded in 1946. It provides repairs, maintenance, modernization, and development of ground-based military equipment for both the Czech Armed Forces and the armed forces of other NATO member states. It currently employs approximately 550 people. In collaboration with the German company Rheinmetall, it repairs Leopard 2A4 tanks and welds armored cabins for the global company KNDS. As part of the partnership with BAE Systems Hägglunds, it is responsible for the domestic assembly and production of CV90 infantry fighting vehicles.

Learn more at www.vop.cz

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Jo Ramsay, GM Global Marketing

jramsay@eos-aus.com 0408 010 211