Key themes driving this year's lineup are AI Autonomous Threats; Cyber Conflict Live Operations; Systems Under Stress; and Identity, Trust, Control

Black Hat, the cybersecurity industry's most established and in-depth security event series, today announced the release of its content lineup for Black Hat Europe 2026. Returning to the Excel London from 7 December to 10 December 2026, the event will feature over 40 Briefings selected by the Black Hat Europe Review Board, a full day of Summits and Forums including the AI Security Summit and the Financial Threat Summit, 25 Sponsored Insights, and Arsenal tool demos.

Black Hat Europe presents the latest research, developments, and trends in cybersecurity and brings together the industry's brightest minds to exchange ideas and tackle shared challenges. Under the pillars of AI Autonomous Threats; Cyber Conflict Live Operations; Systems Under Stress; and Identity, Trust, Control, this year's content lineup will explore the most urgent, debated topics in cybersecurity.

On 9 and 10 December, attendees will gain insight into the latest cybersecurity risks, developments, and trends through Briefings including:

Kinetic Prompt Injection: Agent Compromise With a Physical Blast Radius -- A live jailbreak of a robot dog, driven to physical action without a human approving each move.





Every Cloud Everywhere All at Once: Inside a Multi-Cloud Credentials Data Theft Campaign -- Two cloud researchers noticed the same attacker hitting two organizations on two different platforms at once, then tracked them through a real production network.

Trainings will kick off Black Hat Europe on Monday, 7 December, offering immersive, hands-on courses led by industry practitioners, giving attendees the opportunity to develop practical cybersecurity skills through real-world exercises and lab-based learning. With options for every skill level, each one is reviewed by the Training Review Board.

The Business Hall, open Tuesday, 8 December through Thursday, 10 December, will showcase the latest products and technologies from leading cybersecurity solution vendors. This dynamic space will feature workshop spaces such as Bricks Picks, networking at The Convergence, Sponsor Insights, and more.

Black Hat Arsenal will take place Wednesday, 9 December and Thursday, 10 December. Arsenal brings together researchers and the cybersecurity community to showcase and demonstrate their latest open-source tools and products in an interactive environment for both the attendees and the exhibitors. Tracks will cover vulnerability assessments, exploitation and ethical hacking, reverse engineering, and more.

Register at blackhat.com/europe/.

Top Sponsors and Partners of Black Hat Europe 2026 include:

Titanium Sponsors: Broadcom, Concentric AI, Frame Security, ThreatAware, ThreatLocker, and ThreatSpike.

Broadcom, Concentric AI, Frame Security, ThreatAware, ThreatLocker, and ThreatSpike. Diamond Sponsors: Clover, Echo, Huntress, OX Security, Push Security, runZero, Tenzai, and TuxCare.

Clover, Echo, Huntress, OX Security, Push Security, runZero, Tenzai, and TuxCare. Apex Partners : ThreatLocker.

: ThreatLocker. Strategic Partners: Cisco, Cyera, Google Security, ManageEngine, Microsoft, Qualys, ReliaQuest, SentinelOne, ServiceNow, SpecterOps, Tenable, TrendAI, Varonis, and Wiz.

Cisco, Cyera, Google Security, ManageEngine, Microsoft, Qualys, ReliaQuest, SentinelOne, ServiceNow, SpecterOps, Tenable, TrendAI, Varonis, and Wiz. Global Partners: Broadcom, Cellebrite, Censys, Concentric AI, Corellium, Fortra, HackerOne, Semgrep, Tines, Tracebit, VulnCheck, wolfSSL, XBOW, and Zenity.

About Black Hat

Black Hat is the cybersecurity industry's most established and in-depth security event series. Founded in 1997, these annual, multi-day events provide attendees with the latest in cybersecurity research, development, and trends. Driven by the needs of the community, Black Hat events showcase content directly from the community through Briefings presentations, Trainings courses, Summits, and more. As the event series where all career levels and academic disciplines convene to collaborate, network, and discuss the cybersecurity topics that matter most to them, attendees can find Black Hat events in the United States, Canada, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia. For more information, please visit blackhat.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261022750679/en/

Contacts:

PRESS

Stephanie Kremensky

Senior PR Communications Manager, Black Hat

619.510.1564

BlackHatPR@informa.com