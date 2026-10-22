LG Innotek is Collaborating with NVIDIA, Taking One Step Closer to Securing a Leading Position in the Physical AI Market

Showcases NVIDIA-focused solutions, including camera modules and a Multi-modal Vision System, at GTC Berlin on October 20

Collaboration to expand into robotic vision sensing and robotic hands; next-generation solutions to be unveiled next year

Accelerating leadership in the Physical AI market as a "Total Physical AI Solution Provider"

BERLIN, Oct. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Innotek (CEO Moon Hyuksoo, 011070) is collaborating with NVIDIA to build sensing solution for physical AI and robotics. This marks a significant step forward in securing a leading position in the physical AI market.

At GTC Berlin, held in Berlin, Germany, on the 20th, LG Innotek unveiled its latest sensing solutions, including a 3-megapixel (MP) camera module and the Multi-modal Vision System (MVS), designed to implement NVIDIA Holoscan Sensor Bridge (HSB) technology to deliver real-time sensor connectivity to GPU.

GTC is a global development and business strategy conference hosted annually by NVIDIA, focusing on the latest technology trends in areas such as GPUs, AI, and autonomous driving. The event brings together leading global technology companies, including Microsoft and Amazon, along with key industry players that build on NVIDIA's platforms and technologies.

HSB is NVIDIA's open-source Ethernet-connected fabric for sensors. With it, information gathered by sensors can be sent directly to an AI computer without passing through the CPU, effectively opening up a "data highway." NVIDIA Holoscan Platform enables physical AI systems, including autonomous vehicles and robots, to more quickly process information and make decisions. The industry regards HSB as a core technology that will lead the future physical AI ecosystem.

LG Innotek's convergence sensing capabilities, include encompass cameras, LiDAR, and radar, built on the world-class optical design capabilities the company has accumulated across the mobile, autonomous driving, and robotics sectors.

An official from LG Innotek stated, "This collaboration will allow us to broaden our engagement with global physical AI companies utilizing NVIDIA's platform and expand opportunities to supply camera and sensing solutions equipped with HSB technology."

Moving forward, the two companies plan to expand their collaboration on physical AI sensing solutions, including vision sensing and robotic hands for humanoid robots, that can be integrated with NVIDIA's next-generation platform using HSB technology. They will also continue working in close cooperation, including unveiling these solutions at next year's CES and GTC.

Meanwhile, LG Innotek is actively pursuing future business opportunities by leveraging its highly scalable core technologies, including those in sensing, substrates, and control, developed through collaborations with global big tech clients. In particular, the company is accelerating its efforts in physical AI businesses, such as autonomous driving and robotics, to rapidly secure future growth engines.

In the autonomous driving sector, LG Innotek established a "strategic partnership" last year with Aeva, a U.S.-based leader in LiDAR technology. This year, the company has initiated collaborations with Applied Intuition, a U.S. autonomous driving software company, and Kakao Mobility, Korea's largest mobility platform company, to jointly develop autonomous driving solutions.

In the robotics sector, the company is also taking swift steps to gain an early foothold in the market by developing robotic components with Boston Dynamics and commencing the mass production of camera modules for North American robotics clients.

CEO Moon Hyuksoo stated, "Our collaboration with NVIDIA is further recognition of LG Innotek's technological competitiveness." He added, "This collaboration is a great opportunity to rapidly expand LG Innotek's differentiated convergence sensing solutions in the global market. As a 'physical AI total solution provider' encompassing not only sensing but also communication modules and semiconductor substrates, we will quickly gain an early foothold in the physical AI solutions market."

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