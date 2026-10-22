Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 22.10.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
URAN: JETZT WIRD ES SPANNEND
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.10.2026 09:00 Uhr
58 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Lammhults Design Group AB: Yngvi Fridriksson to leave his role as Managing Director of Abstracta

Lammhults Design Group AB (publ) announces that Yngvi Fridriksson has decided to leave his position as Managing Director of Abstracta AB.

Yngvi has served as Managing Director of Abstracta since 2022 and has been a member of the Group Management Team since 2021. Prior to this, he held several senior positions within both Abstracta and Lammhults Möbel. Yngvi will remain with the Group during his notice period and support an orderly transition, providing a solid basis for ensuring continuity and stability for both employees and the business.

The Board of Directors and Group Management would like to express their sincere thanks to Yngvi for his valuable contributions to the business over the years.

- We greatly appreciate Yngvi's strong commitment, contributions and leadership, and wish him every success in the future, says Susanna Hilleskog, President and CEO of Lammhults Design Group.

For further information, please contact:
Susanna Hilleskog, President and CEO, tel. +46 (0) 709 55 13 37

About Lammhults Design Group
Lammhults Design Group is a Swedish furniture group that develops products and interior solutions for public spaces and office environments. The Group operates through two business areas: Office Interiors and Library Interiors.

The Group creates long-term profitable growth by developing and refining its brands, strengthening its customer offering, and improving operational efficiency. Its operations are based on customer insight, design, innovation, and sustainability. The portfolio includes some of Scandinavia's strongest brands, with products developed in close collaboration with leading designers.

Lammhults Design Group is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Small Cap.

Scandinavian design. Multiplied.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
Der Iran-Krieg hat den globalen Energiemarkt erschüttert. Zerstörte Förderanlagen, ausgefallene Transportwege und fehlende Raffineriekapazitäten sorgen dafür, dass nicht nur Rohöl, sondern vor allem Benzin und Diesel knapp und teuer bleiben könnten. Selbst ein Ende der Kämpfe würde das Problem nicht über Nacht lösen, der Wiederaufbau der Energieinfrastruktur dürfte Jahre dauern.

Während viele Anleger jetzt auf ExxonMobil, Chevron oder Shell setzen, könnte das größere Potenzial längst woanders liegen. Denn hohe Ölpreise machen neue Investitionen in Förderung, Transport und Verarbeitung wieder attraktiv. Davon profitieren vor allem jene Unternehmen, die Bohrtechnik, Ausrüstung und Dienstleistungen bereitstellen oder bereits über wertvolle Infrastruktur verfügen.

Hier dürfte die zweite Welle des Öl-Booms entstehen. Statt den bereits stark gelaufenen Produzenten hinterherzulaufen, können Anleger auf die Unternehmen setzen, die am milliardenschweren Wiederaufbau der globalen Energieinfrastruktur verdienen.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, die von der historischen Öl-Krise besonders profitieren könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und die möglichen Gewinner der zweiten Öl-Welle entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.