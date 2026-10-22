Lammhults Design Group AB: Yngvi Fridriksson to leave his role as Managing Director of Abstracta

Lammhults Design Group AB (publ) announces that Yngvi Fridriksson has decided to leave his position as Managing Director of Abstracta AB.

Yngvi has served as Managing Director of Abstracta since 2022 and has been a member of the Group Management Team since 2021. Prior to this, he held several senior positions within both Abstracta and Lammhults Möbel. Yngvi will remain with the Group during his notice period and support an orderly transition, providing a solid basis for ensuring continuity and stability for both employees and the business.

The Board of Directors and Group Management would like to express their sincere thanks to Yngvi for his valuable contributions to the business over the years.

- We greatly appreciate Yngvi's strong commitment, contributions and leadership, and wish him every success in the future, says Susanna Hilleskog, President and CEO of Lammhults Design Group.

For further information, please contact:

Susanna Hilleskog, President and CEO, tel. +46 (0) 709 55 13 37

About Lammhults Design Group

Lammhults Design Group is a Swedish furniture group that develops products and interior solutions for public spaces and office environments. The Group operates through two business areas: Office Interiors and Library Interiors.

The Group creates long-term profitable growth by developing and refining its brands, strengthening its customer offering, and improving operational efficiency. Its operations are based on customer insight, design, innovation, and sustainability. The portfolio includes some of Scandinavia's strongest brands, with products developed in close collaboration with leading designers.

Lammhults Design Group is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Small Cap.

Scandinavian design. Multiplied.