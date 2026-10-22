Financial Conduct Authority: Notice of Admission to the Official List

DJ Official List Notice

Financial Conduct Authority (-) Official List Notice 22-Oct-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 22/10/2026, 08:00 The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from the time and date of this notice:- Reverse Takeover Security Description Listing ISIN Category Issuer Name: The Gabonese Republic 9.375% Amortising Notes due 21/10/2034; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of USD200,000 each or any amount in excess Debt and thereof which is an integral multiple of USD1,000) (Regulation debt-like XS3517332XXX -- S) securities 9.375% Amortising Notes due 21/10/2034; fully paid; (Registered Debt and in denominations of USD200,000 each or any amount in excess debt-like US362420AXXX -- thereof which is an integral multiple of USD1,000) (Rule 144A) securities Issuer Name: Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank Preference Share Linked Notes due 22/10/2032; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of GBP1,000 each and integral Debt and multiples of GBP1.00 in excess thereof up to and including debt-like XS3441465XXX -- GBP1,999) securities Issuer Name: HSBC Bank PLC Notes linked to UKSED3P Investments Limited Preference Shares Debt and Series 3645 due 22/10/2031; fully paid; (Represented by notes debt-like XS3379232XXX -- to bearer of GBP1 each) securities Issuer Name: BARCLAYS BANK PLC Securities due 23/10/2028; fully paid; (Represented by Securitised securities to bearer of GBP1,000 each) derivatives XS3520850XXX -- Issuer Name: CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE Preference Share Linked Notes due 22/10/2031; fully paid; Debt and (Registered in denominations of GBP1,000 each and integral debt-like XS3485554XXX -- multiples of GBP1 in excess thereof) securities

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Market Oversight at the FCA on 020 7066 8352.

Notes SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their dealing notice. --Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. †Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment Exchange. Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its markets.

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Category Code: NOT TIDM: - LEI Code: 2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 Sequence No.: 447062 EQS News ID: 2419892 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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October 22, 2026 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)