

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Teck Resources Limited (TECK, TECK-B.TO, TECK_B.TO), a Canadian miner, said that it has received a strike notice at Highland Valley Copper, or HVC, Operations from the United Steelworkers, or USW, Local 7619.



The strike notice entitles the union to begin strike action on October 24 at the earliest.



'Operations at HVC continue and contingency plans are in place to maintain safety and environmental management during labour action,' the company said.



Teck noted that it is committed to reach a collective deal that is fair and reasonable for employees and supports the ongoing viability of the operation.



The collective ?deal ?at Highland ?Valley Copper expired on September 30.



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