DJ Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF Acc (MSRG) Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 22-Oct-2026 / 09:06 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 21-Oct-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 79.1332 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 29808509 CODE: MSRG ISIN: LU1861138XXX =--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1861138XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: MSRG LEI Code: 549300GISPIIUMKTYR80 Sequence No.: 447091 EQS News ID: 2420106 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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October 22, 2026 03:06 ET (07:06 GMT)