DJ Amundi Core MSCI World Swap UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Core MSCI World Swap UCITS ETF Dist (MSCW) Amundi Core MSCI World Swap UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 22-Oct-2026 / 09:07 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Core MSCI World Swap UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 21-Oct-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 140.9477 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 54242171 CODE: MSCW ISIN: LU2572257XXX =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2572257XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: MSCW LEI Code: 213800MMSH99FSBJHE48 Sequence No.: 447131 EQS News ID: 2420186 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 22, 2026 03:07 ET (07:07 GMT)