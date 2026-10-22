

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Galderma Group AG (GALD.SW, GALDY), a Swiss pharmaceutical company, reported Thursday strong growth in third-quarter sales, with broad-based double-digit growth across geographies and product categories.



In the quarter, total Group sales climbed 26.6 percent to $1.63 billion from last year's $1.29 billion. On a constant currency basis, sales grew 26.0 percent.



International sales of $876 million climbed 17.2 percent year-over-year, and U.S. sales climbed 39.4 percent to $755 million.



By product category, sales in Injectable Aesthetics grew 16.7 percent to $736 million, and the growth was 15.4 percent in Dermatological Skincare and 58.5 percent in Therapeutic Dermatology.



Further, the firm raised fiscal 2026 net sales guidance to 22.5 percent to 23.5 percent growth year-on-year at constant currency from previously expected growth of 19 percent to 21 percent.



The firm continues to expect annual Core EBITDA margin of approximately 26 percent at constant currency.



In Switzerland, the shares were trading 4.07 percent higher at 181.35 Swiss francs.



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