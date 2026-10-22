Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - October 22, 2026) - LBank Exchange, a leading global cryptocurrency trading platform, listed AMPLEE(AMPLE ECOSYSTEM) at 04:41am on Oct 21, 2026 (UTC).





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Users are able to access the trading pair at:https://www.lbank.com/trade/amplee_usdt

About AMPLEE(AMPLE ECOSYSTEM)

AMPLEE COIN is a next-generation cryptocurrency powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Decentralized Finance (DeFi), connecting the world through blockchain technology while building an intelligent, secure, and decentralized digital ecosystem.

Why AMPLEE(AMPLE ECOSYSTEM)

AMPLEE COIN aims to build a comprehensive blockchain ecosystem integrating artificial intelligence, decentralized finance, and real-world financial applications. The project focuses on practical use cases, including merchant payments, cross-border transactions, AI-powered applications, and digital asset management. Initially operating on BNB Smart Chain, AMPLEE plans to develop its own blockchain infrastructure to support greater scalability and ecosystem expansion. Its long-term roadmap also includes staking, decentralized applications, and real-world asset integration, positioning AMPLEE as an ambitious project seeking to bridge traditional finance and blockchain technology.

Tokenomics

Token Name: AMPLE ECOSYSTEM

AMPLE ECOSYSTEM Token Symbol: AMPLEE

AMPLEE Total Supply: 500,000,000

Allocation Breakdown:

Ecosystem Development: 25%

Liquidity: 25%

Public Allocation: 25%

Presale: 15%

Team: 5%

Airdrop & Rewards: 5%

Learn More About AMPLEE(AMPLE ECOSYSTEM)

Website: https://ampleeco.io/

X: https://x.com/ampleeco

Telegram: https://t.me/+9obT6h6J071jYjZk

Whitepaper: https://ampleeco.io/img/ample.pdf

About LBank

Founded in 2015, LBank is a leading global cryptocurrency exchange serving over 30 million registered users in 160 countries and regions. With a daily trading volume exceeding $23.81 billion and 11 years of safety with zero security incidents, LBank is dedicated to providing a comprehensive and user-friendly trading experience. Through innovative trading solutions, the platform has enabled users to achieve average returns of over 130% on newly listed assets.

LBank has listed over 300 mainstream coins and more than 50 high-potential gems. Ranked No. 1 in 100x Gems, Highest Gains, and Meme Share, LBank leads the market with the fastest altcoin listings, unmatched liquidity, and industry-first trading guarantees, making it the go-to platform for crypto investors worldwide.

Follow LBank for Updates

Website: https://www.lbank.com/

X: https://x.com/LBank_Exchange

Telegram: https://t.me/LBank_en

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lbank_exchange

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/lbank

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