AcouSort AB: Bulletin from the Extraordinary General Meeting of AcouSort AB (publ)

AcouSort AB (publ) (the "Company") held an Extraordinary General Meeting (the "EGM") on 22 October 2026 in Lund. The EGM resolved, in accordance with the proposal of the Board of Directors, to approve the Board's resolution on a directed issue of convertible notes to Calyrex Biosystems, Inc. ("Calyrex").

The EGM resolved, in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal, to approve the Boards' resolution on a directed issue of convertible notes. The right to subscribe for the convertible notes shall, with deviation from the shareholders' pre-emption rights, accrue to Calyrex.

The resolution entails that the Company raises a convertible loan in a nominal amount of not more than SEK 15,000,000 through the issue of convertible notes to Calyrex, resulting in an increase of the share capital upon full conversion of the convertible notes and accrued interest by not more than SEK 630,263.10, corresponding to a maximum dilution of approximately 22.9 per cent. The convertible notes carry an annual interest rate of 5.0 per cent and mature 30 months after the date of payment, with the right for Calyrex to extend the maturity by an additional 30 months.

For detailed information about the terms for the directed issue and the resolution adopted at the EGM, please see the notice available on the Company's website, www.acousort.com.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION ABOUT ACOUSORT, PLEASE CONTACT:

Torsten Freltoft, CEO

Telephone: +45 2045 0854

E-mail: torsten.freltoft@acousort.com

ABOUT ACOUSORT

AcouSort AB (corporate registration number 556824-1037) is an innovative technology company focusing on developing products and solutions for integrated preparation of biological samples. With the help of sound waves, the company's products can separate blood cells, concentrate, purify, and stain cells, exosomes, and bacteria from biological samples. The technology of the company's products is acoustofluidics, where sound waves and microfluidics enable automated handling of samples in a range of application areas, from research on new biomarkers to the development of new diagnostic systems for near-patient testing - so-called Point-of Care (POC) systems. The company's commercialization strategy is based on the already proven business model of providing separation modules to diagnostic system manufacturers for integrated sample preparation as well as to continue the commercialization of the company's research instruments. With the help of the company's products and development of point-of-care tests, new diagnostic systems and treatments are enabled, addressing some of the most challenging disease areas of our time: cancer, infectious diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. AcouSort is listed at Nasdaq First North Growth Market. The company's Certified Adviser is Tapper Partners AB.