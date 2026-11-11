AcouSort AB: AcouSort receives new order from Moeller Medical for continued product development

AcouSort AB has received a new order from German medical technology company Moeller Medical GmbH with a total value of EUR 13,000. The order covers further development and delivery of AcouSort separation modules and represents another step in the companies' ongoing collaboration around automated sample preparation for analysis of body fluids

The new order includes design and development work for an updated separation module cartridge, and delivery of new separation modules incorporating the updated cartridge design. The new module design is a result of Moeller Medicals development work and will be used in the ongoing development project.

The collaboration between AcouSort and Moeller Medical was initiated in 2024 and has focused on integrating AcouSort's acoustic separation technology into Moeller Medical's research prototype for automated sample preparation and body fluid analysis. Earlier this year, Moeller Medical demonstrated the prototype incorporating AcouSort's AcouWash technology at Analytica in Munich.

"We are pleased to see our collaboration with Möller Medical continuing to develop. This new order combines further development with additional modules and is another step in the integration of our technology into Möller Medical's system. Collaborations like this are important to our strategy of establishing AcouSort's technology as an integrated sample preparation solution in next-generation analytical and diagnostic systems," says Dr. Torsten Freltoft, CEO of AcouSort.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION ABOUT ACOUSORT, PLEASE CONTACT:

Torsten Freltoft, CEO

Telephone: +45 2045 0854

E-mail: torsten.freltoft@acousort.com

ABOUT ACOUSORT

AcouSort AB (corporate registration number 556824-1037) is an innovative technology company focusing on developing products and solutions for integrated preparation of biological samples. With the help of sound waves, the company's products can separate blood cells, concentrate, purify, and stain cells, exosomes, and bacteria from biological samples. The technology of the company's products is acoustofluidics, where sound waves and microfluidics enable automated handling of samples in a range of application areas, from research on new biomarkers to the development of new diagnostic systems for near-patient testing - so-called Point-of Care (POC) systems. The company's commercialization strategy is based on the already proven business model of providing separation modules to diagnostic system manufacturers for integrated sample preparation as well as to continue the commercialization of the company's research instruments. With the help of the company's products and development of point-of-care tests, new diagnostic systems and treatments are enabled, addressing some of the most challenging disease areas of our time: cancer, infectious diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. AcouSort is listed at Nasdaq First North Growth Market. The company's Certified Adviser is Tapper Partners AB.