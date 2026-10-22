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SO

WKN: A3CS47 | ISIN: FI4000452545 | Ticker-Symbol: 0ST
Frankfurt
22.10.26 | 09:55
1,165 Euro
-0,85 % -0,010
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SOLWERS OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SOLWERS OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,1851,35010:15
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.10.2026 10:00 Uhr
64 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Solwers Oyj: Inside information, profit warning: Solwers issues new outlook for 2026 and updates its assessment of compliance with the covenant

Solwers Plc, Inside information, 22 October 2026 at 11.00 a.m. EEST

On 17 June 2026, Solwers withdrew its previous outlook for 2026 due to uncertainty surrounding business and profitability developments. The company's visibility into business and earnings development for the remainder of the year has since improved. On this basis, Solwers is now issuing new outlook for the 2026 financial year.

Outlook for 2026

Solwers expects EBITA for the financial year 2026 to be positive, yet below the 2025 level and revenue to be slightly below the 2025 level.

In 2025, the Group's EBITA was EUR 1.1 million and revenue was EUR 80.6 million.

Financial agreement covenant

Based on its updated forecast, Solwers also estimates that the Net Debt/EBITDA covenant included in the Group's financing agreement may not be met at the 31 December 2026 testing date.

Solwers will commence negotiations with its main financing bank to resolve the covenant situation.

CEO Johan Ehrnrooth:

"Measures to improve profitability in the underperforming companies have progressed, and we expect them to support earnings development during the remainder of the year. However, differences in the performance of the subsidiaries persist. The order backlog in the infrastructure business remains strong, while the architecture business continues to experience challenges. We are focusing on strengthening profitability at company level, improving cash flow and developing our business over the long term."

Solwers will publish its business review for January-September 2026 on 12 November 2026.

Solwers Plc
Board of Directors

Certified Advisor: ?

UB Corporate Finance Oy, ubcf@unitedbankers.fi

Further information:

Johan Ehrnrooth, CEO, Solwers Plc, johan.ehrnrooth@solwers.com, tel. +358 40?565 9523

Jasmine Jussila, CCO, Solwers Plc, jasmine.jussila@solwers.com, tel. +358 40?500 4760

Distribution:

  • Nasdaq Helsinki
  • Key media
  • solwers.fi

About Solwers:

Solwers is a rapidly growing group of consulting companies offering architectural design, technical and other consulting services, and project management services locally and close to clients. Solwers' strategy is based on acquisitions and organic growth, the Group's attractiveness as an employer for professionals in various fields, and the continuous development of expertise. The Group comprises 29 companies operating under their own brands and employs more than 700 experts in Finland, Sweden and Poland. | solwers.com?


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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